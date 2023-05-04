American University of Puerto Rico to close at the end of the year

American University of Puerto Rico, with campuses in the cities of Bayamón and Manatí, will close at the end of the year,

The university attributed the decision to Puerto Rico’s sluggish recovery after hurricanes Irma and María hit in 2017. It also cited fewer high school graduates enrolling and generally poor economic conditions.

