1 in 2 graduates say their college major didn’t prepare them for today’s market

Respondents report feeling unprepared in numerous ways, especially in finding a job after graduation and navigating student debt and personal finances.

Published July 29, 2025
By Carolyn Crist
Graduates wearing caps and gowns exit a graduation ceremony.
Graduates exit a the graduation ceremony on June 14, 2024, in Los Angeles, Calif. Only 5% of Americans surveyed reported feeling “adequately prepared” for life and the workplace after graduation. Eric Thayer / Stringer via Getty Images

First published on

HR Dive
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

As today’s college graduates struggle to start a steady career, 1 in 2 Americans say their college major didn’t prepare them for the job market, according to a June 18 report from Preply.

Beyond that, 1 in 6 Americans who went to college said they regret it. When thinking about their college experience, college graduates said their top regrets included taking out student loans, not networking more and not doing internships.

“One of the main concepts of seeking higher education after high school is that college will prepare you for the rest of your life. While some graduates leave their alma mater feeling prepared to enter the workforce and begin their career, others feel underprepared,” according to the report.

In a survey of more than 1,700 Americans with an undergraduate degree, 29% said they wished they picked a different major, and 18% said they regretted the institution they attended.

College graduates said they felt unprepared in numerous ways, especially finding a job after graduation and navigating student debt and personal finances. 

Americans also said they don’t feel college gave them real-world work experience, practical or technical skills or a professional network. In fact, only 5% reported feeling “adequately prepared” for life and the workplace.

On the other side of the hiring table, more than half of hiring managers say recent graduates appear to be unprepared for the workforce, and 1 in 6 say they’re reluctant to hire them, according to a report from Resume.org. Their top complaints included excessive phone use, a lack of professionalism and poor time management skills.

Within the workplace, executives and workers alike say entry-level workers seem unprepared for their jobs, particularly compared to five years ago, according to a General Assembly report. Although leaders said workers don’t have enough training to be hired, employers also don’t offer adequate training, the report found.

Filed Under: Students

