 Skip to main content
close search
site logo
Dive Brief

Michigan representative introduces proposal to explicitly ban antisemitism

If passed, the legislation would formally ban educational institutions from discriminating on the basis of ethnicity, in addition to other protected classes.

Published June 12, 2025
Caroline Colvin's headshot
Reporter
The Michigan State Capitol on a winter day. A stone building with a dome.
The Michigan State Capitol building is seen March 17, 2008, in Lansing, Mich. Bill Pugliano via Getty Images

First published on

HR Dive
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Dive Brief:

  • On June 4, state Rep. Noah Arbit introduced an amendment in the Michigan legislature to codify bans on antisemitism in education, employment and housing. 
  • The Michigan Antisemitism Protection Act, also known as HB 4548, would be incorporated into the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act. 
  • The existing legislation bans educational institutions from discriminating on the basis of race, religion, color and national origin, among other protected classes; this newly introduced amendment would add “ethnicity” to this group of identities.

Dive Insight:

HB 4548 outlines how protecting ethnicity includes but is not limited to antisemitism, which it defines as “hatred of Jews” and “severe disparagement of Jews or Jewish culture.”

Moreover, this state law amendment bans “mendacious, dehumanizing, demonizing, or stereotypical allegations about Jews as such or the power of Jews as a collective,” including myths about “world Jewish conspiracy or of Jews controlling the media, economy, government, or other societal institutions.”

The U.S. and the world at large saw an uptick in antisemitism due to conspiracy theorists blaming COVID-19 on Jewish people.

The bill also touches on a common point of contention these days: It bars people from “accusing Jews, whether singularly or collectively, as being more loyal to Israel.” Likewise, the amendment bans people from “demanding a behavior of the State of Israel that is not expected or demanded of other democratic nations” or from blaming Jews for Israel’s actions.

Overall, workplace experts have advocated for Jewish workers in two ways: DEI experts have highlighted the distinct struggles of religious minorities, like Jewish people, in inclusion efforts, and employment lawyers have emphasized the compliance risk of religious discrimination, including antisemitism.

On a federal level, anti-religious bias — and explicitly bias against Jews and Christians — is an increasing enforcement priority of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, while other kinds of discrimination fall by the wayside.

Filed Under: Policy & Legal

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
EducationDynamics Named 2025 Enrollment Management Solution Provider of the Year by the EdTech…
From EducationDynamics
June 11, 2025
EducationDynamics logo
Survey Shows Gen Z Setting New Standards for Job Hunt
From Superprof
June 05, 2025
Superprof logo
StarRez Wins EdTech Breakthrough’s 2025 “Student Safety Innovation Award”
From StarRez
June 10, 2025
JRM Construction Management Completes Biochemistry Laboratory Renovation at New York Tech
From JRM Construction Management
June 04, 2025
JRM Construction Management logo
Editors' picks
Latest in Policy & Legal
Industry Dive is an Informa TechTarget business.
© 2025 TechTarget, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell
This website is owned and operated by Informa TechTarget, part of a global network that informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers. All copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. TechTarget, Inc.'s registered office is 275 Grove St. Newton, MA 02466.