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Tuition discount rate reaches 57% for private nonprofits, NACUBO says

Price cuts are getting even deeper for first-year undergraduates, while net tuition revenue has fallen, according to the organization.

Published June 1, 2026
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Early data from the 2025-26 academic year shows historically deep tuition discounts getting even deeper at private nonprofit colleges, according to a study released Monday from the National Association of College and University Business Officers. 

For first-time undergraduates, the tuition discount rate at these colleges is projected to reach 57.1% in the current academic year. That's up from 54.5% from the year before, and the highest point in the past decade. For all undergraduates, the discount rate is poised to hit 51.3%, up from 50% last year and above the most recent peak at 50.8% in 2022-23.

According to NACUBO’s early estimate, 90% of first-time undergraduates received some amount of institutional aid, the most since 2021-22.

A large majority of all undergraduates, 84%, received institutional aid. 

Amid the heavy discounting, average net tuition revenue from all undergraduates fell by 1.9% after inflation in the 2024-25 academic year, which follows a modest rise in net tuition revenue in the prior year. 

“Growing net tuition revenue has been a persistent challenge for some private institutions over the past decade,” NACUBO said in a press release.

The tuition revenue for all undergraduates declined less than that for first-time, full-time students, which fell 2.2% after inflation in 2024-25. 

Colleges have tried to manage financial losses from a shrinking pool of high school graduates by doing a better job retaining and graduating students. NACUBO likewise noted that retention is key for financial stability.

However, revenue declines across the undergraduate body pose difficulties for tuition-dependent colleges. It "suggests that retention alone is not enough to eliminate financial strain at many tuition-dependent institutions,” NACUBO said in its report. 

The study was based on a survey of 258 private nonprofit institutions.

Filed Under: Finance, Students

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