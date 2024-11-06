Appeals court backs Sweet v. Cardona settlement

An appeals court panel rejected an appeal by a trio of higher education institutions attempting to block a class-action settlement between student borrowers and the U.S. Department of Education that clears

An appeals court panel rejected an appeal by a trio of higher education institutions attempting to block a class-action settlement between student borrowers and the U.S. Department of Education that clears $6 billion in debt for roughly 200,000 borrowers

, which have argued against details of the settlement and their inclusion in it

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday

A majority of the three-judge panel supported a lower court’s ruling that the colleges did not have a “significantly protectable interest”

and, as parties not participating in the settlement to the long-running

Sweet v. Cardona lawsuit

lacked a particular form of legal standing needed to