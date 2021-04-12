x
site logo
Opinion

As in-person classes resume, colleges shouldn't lose steam on faculty training

Professional development in pedagogy should be required when instructors enter the institution and at intervals after that, one dean of teaching and learning explains.

Ridofranz/iStock via Getty Images

Author

By Inara Scott

Published

April 12, 2021

Inara Scott is the assistant dean for teaching and learning excellence in the College of Business at Oregon State University.

Across the country, colleges and universities are announcing plans to turn off their Zoom screens and invite professors and students back to lecture halls and labs. But that does not mean higher education has to revert to the status quo, in which around 30% of college students drop out after their first year, and only about 60% graduate in six years from a four-year college (and half that share from a two-year school in a comparable timeframe).

We know great teaching makes a difference for student success, especially for students of color, yet college faculty are largely untrained in the classroom. This year, we have the chance to connect the dots and improve outcomes for every student by focusing on higher education's greatest opportunity: training its teachers. 

The underlying assumption of the current system is that a Ph.D. in astrophysics somehow qualifies a person to teach introductory physics. This is simply not true. Astrophysics tells one nothing about effective course design, engaging diverse students or creating classroom communities that foster belonging, let alone the science of metacognition and how students think and learn. Others argue that tenure makes it difficult to impose standards for professional development or expectations for teaching. Yet more than 70% of faculty positions are off the tenure track.  

A photo of Inara Scott
Inara Scott is the assistant dean for teaching and learning excellence in the College of Business at Oregon State University.
Permission granted by Karl Maasdam
 

Part of the problem is that institutions of higher education — particularly research-intensive universities  do not see themselves as being responsible for providing exceptional teaching. Ongoing training and excellence in pedagogy are generally considered voluntary activities on the part of faculty, outside the control of the university. For example, much time and energy within the university are spent developing programs that include advising, mentoring and tutoring to address persistent gaps in retention and graduation rates for Black and Hispanic students, who are significantly less likely to complete their college degrees than White and Asian students. But the primary area where the gap occurs and might be addressed  the classroom  is rarely discussed.   

The solution is straightforward. Institutions of higher education must provide  and require  teacher training for faculty, both at entry and on an ongoing basis. Faculty should receive regular feedback from skilled and trained observers, just like teachers in K-12 classrooms, and be expected to use this feedback to improve their craft. Ph.D. programs should require candidates to take multiple courses in teaching, and demonstrate basic knowledge of pedagogy as one of their core competencies. Teaching excellence must be recognized as part of the core mission of the university. 

The great news is that right now, faculty are more open than ever before to rethinking how they deliver classes and what it means to be a skilled teacher. The abrupt transition to remote teaching in 2020 may have been rocky, but it also highlighted faculty's willingness to change. Many pedagogy coaches, like myself, found faculty determined to find new ways to reach students. In Oregon State University's College of Business alone, we delivered more than 4,000 hours of voluntary course development and technology training  largely uncompensated  prior to the start of the fall term. 

The last year has shown that faculty care deeply about students and want to learn how to be more effective in the classroom. At the same time, colleges and universities have channeled significant resources into training faculty in using technology and adapting their teaching to meet changing circumstances.

Higher education must not let this unique moment slip away. Administrators have the opportunity to create a culture that values the art and science of teaching and accepts the responsibility of educating students  not just in theory, but in practice.

Filed Under: Online Learning Higher Ed

Editors' picks

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    The image by Ken Lund is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

    There's more to PASSHE's budget woes than enrollment declines

    Anemic state support and intense competition have also contributed to the Pennsylvania system's financial plight.

    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • March 03, 2021
  • story image Explore the Trendline
    Image attribution tooltip
    Photo by Christina @ wocintechchat.com on Unsplash
    Trendline

    Mental Health and Wellness

    This Trendline examines how colleges are adapting their mental healthcare to pandemic-era constraints.

    By Higher Ed Dive staff

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    Gale Debuts New Digital Archive Series on British Intelligence
    Press Release from
    Gale, a Cengage company
    Virtual Education Summit Smashes Attendance Record with 400% Increase in Turnout
    Press Release from
    Hawkes Learning
    Symplicity Supports Nearly 3,000 Career Fairs Worldwide
    Press Release from
    Symplicity
    Dr. Lynn Priddy Appointed President and CEO of Claremont Lincoln University
    Press Release from
    Claremont Lincoln University
    View all | Post a press release
    Editors' picks
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    The image by Ken Lund is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

    There's more to PASSHE's budget woes than enrollment declines

    Anemic state support and intense competition have also contributed to the Pennsylvania system's financial plight.

    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • March 03, 2021
  • story image Explore the Trendline
    Image attribution tooltip
    Photo by Christina @ wocintechchat.com on Unsplash
    Trendline

    Mental Health and Wellness

    This Trendline examines how colleges are adapting their mental healthcare to pandemic-era constraints.

    By Higher Ed Dive staff
    • Latest in Online Learning
    Opinion
  • As in-person classes resume, colleges shouldn't lose steam on faculty training
    By Inara Scott • April 12, 2021
    • Sponsored by iDesign
  • Sustainable enrollment growth in online nursing and healthcare programs
    April 12, 2021
    • Sponsored by AccelerEd
  • Student-centered experiences propel innovation
    April 12, 2021
  • How 3 megauniversities think local to aid students during natural disasters
    By Natalie Schwartz • April 01, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.