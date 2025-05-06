[Podcast] EdTech Evolution

Higher education learners have changed significantly in the last five years, with high-priority regulations forthcoming and accessibility of students with varied learning needs a top priority for educators and administrators. To meet these learners where they are — and where they will be — institutions must elevate the learning experience.
This three-part podcast series will explore the practical ways higher ed can harness digital content and tools to improve accessibility, boost student engagement and create a holistic learning advantage.
Ep. 1
Optimizing the digital learning experience for student accessibility
Regulations like the Americans with Disability Act Title II are driving higher ed institutions to reevaluate student accessibility. In episode 1 of our podcast series, learn how institutions can pivot to an accessibility mindset to align with regulations and practical ways to improve student success with digital learning technology.