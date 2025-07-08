Boston University to lay off 120 staffers amid budget challenges

— about 1% of its employees — and eliminate another 120 vacant positions, senior leaders said in a community message Monday.

— about 1% of its employees — and eliminate another 120 vacant positions, senior leaders said in a community message Monday.

— about 1% of its employees — and eliminate another 120 vacant positions, senior leaders said in a community message Monday.

— about 1% of its employees — and eliminate another 120 vacant positions, senior leaders said in a community message Monday.

— about 1% of its employees — and eliminate another 120 vacant positions, senior leaders said in a community message Monday.

Another 20 positions will undergo an unspecified schedule change. The moves are part of a 5% overall reduction to the university’s budget, the leaders said.

Another 20 positions will undergo an unspecified schedule change. The moves are part of a 5% overall reduction to the university’s budget, the leaders said.

Another 20 positions will undergo an unspecified schedule change. The moves are part of a 5% overall reduction to the university’s budget, the leaders said.

Another 20 positions will undergo an unspecified schedule change. The moves are part of a 5% overall reduction to the university’s budget, the leaders said.

Another 20 positions will undergo an unspecified schedule change. The moves are part of a 5% overall reduction to the university’s budget, the leaders said.

The austerity measures come as the private Massachusetts institution tries to adjust to federal research cuts and other government actions under the Trump administration.

“

This is a day of loss for all of us

,” the officials said. “

Yet, it is also a necessary step in ensuring our future