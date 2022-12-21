Here’s a breakdown of how federal funding counts toward for-profit colleges’ 90/10 rule

The U.S. Department of Education released a list this week of federal education assistance funds that for-profit colleges will have to track and limit to retain their access to federal financial aid.

Since the 1990s, federal law has barred for-profit colleges from receiving more than 90% of their revenue from Title IV financial aid funds, which include Pell Grants and federal loans.

This requirement, called the 90/10 rule, was meant to be a proxy for measuring educational value at proprietary institutions. If colleges offer a good return on investment, the thinking goes, then students will be OK with at least partly footing the bill for their own education.

Congress changed the law governing the 90/10 rule in 2021 to include all federal education funds, including military education benefits from the GI Bill that hadn't previously counted toward the 90% limit. This change was intended to close a loophole that allowed for-profits to heavily recruit veterans and military-affiliated students to meet the 90/10 requirement.

The changes will apply to colleges’ fiscal years starting on or after January 2023. The Education Department recently listed other federal education funds that for-profit colleges must count toward the 90% limit. If the funds go above that share, colleges risk losing access to federal financial aid.

Below, we included the Education Department’s list of federal education funds — aside from Title IV funding — that will count toward the 90% side of the equation.

Department of Agriculture

• National Institute of Food and Agriculture: Agriculture and Food Research Initiative Predoctoral Fellowships

Department of Commerce

• Hollings Scholarship Program

• National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Educational Partnership Program with Minority Serving Institutions, Cooperative Science Centers Direct Student Support

• NOAA Educational Partnership Program with Minority Serving Institutions, Graduate Fellowship Program

• NOAA Educational Partnership Program with Minority Serving Institutions, Undergraduate Scholarship Program

Department of Defense

• Advanced Civil Schooling

• Army/Navy/Air Force Health Professions Scholarship Program

• Civilian Career Program/Civilian Tuition Assistance

• Credentialing Assistance

• Military Spouse Career Advancement Account

• Military Tuition Assistance

• Navy Advanced Education Voucher Program

• Navy Graduate Education Voucher

• Navy Seaman to Admiral

• Reserve Officers' Training Corps Scholarships

Department of Education

• Leadership Consortia in Sensory Disabilities and Disabilities Associated with Intensive Service Needs

• Perkins V, including the Native American Career and Technical Education Program and the Native Hawaiian Career and Technical Education Program

• Personnel Preparation in Special Education, Early Intervention, and Related Services for Personnel Serving Children with Disabilities

• Preparation of Special Education, Early Intervention, and Related Services Leadership Personnel

• Statewide Models for Ensuring That Special Education Students in Inclusive Schools are Served by Highly Qualified Teachers

• Workforce Investment Opportunity Act Title II, the Adult Education and Family Literacy Act

Department of Health and Human Services

• Addiction Medicine Fellowship Program

• Advanced Nursing Education; Nurse Practitioner Residency Integration Program

• Advanced Nursing Education; Nurse Practitioner Residency Program

• Advanced Nursing Education Workforce

• Behavioral Health Workforce Education and Training Program for Paraprofessionals

• Behavioral Health Workforce Education and Training Program for Professionals

• Chafee Education and Training Vouchers

• Children’s Hospitals Graduate Medical Education Program

• Dental Faculty Loan Repayment Program

• Geriatric Workforce Enhancement Program

• Graduate Psychology Education Program

• Health Careers Opportunity Program

• Indian Health Professions Section 103 Scholarships

• IHS Section 104 Scholarships

• Indian Health Service

• Indians Into Medicine

• Integrated Substance Use Disorder Training Program

• Medical Student Education

• Native Hawaiian Health Scholarship Program

• National Health Service Corps Scholarship Program

• Non-National Research Service Award Predoctoral Fellowships

• Nurse Anesthetist Traineeship

• Nurse Corps Scholarship Program

• Nurse Education, Practice, Quality and Retention; Registered Nurses in Primary Care

• Nurse Education, Practice, Quality and Retention; Veteran Nurses in Primary Care Training Program

• Nursing Workforce Diversity

• Nursing Workforce Diversity; Eldercare Enhancement

• Oral Health Training: Predoctoral Training in General, Pediatric and Public Health Dentistry

• Primary Care Training and Enhancement; Physician Assistant Rural Training Program

• Public Health Training Centers

• Non-National Research Service Award Training Grants

• Opioid-Impacted Family Support Program

• Preventative Medicine Residency Program

• Public Health Scholarship Program

• Scholarships for Disadvantaged Students

• Ruth L. Kirschstein National Research Service Award Institutional Research Training Grants

• Ruth L. Kirschstein National Research Service Award Predoctoral Fellowships

• Temporary Assistance to Needy Families

Department of Labor

• H-1B Skills Training Grants

• Reentry Employment Opportunities

• Strengthening Community Colleges

• Trade Adjustment Assistance

• WIOA Title I, Adult, Dislocated Worker, and Youth

• YouthBuild

Department of Transportation

• Federal Highway Administration: Dwight David Eisenhower Transportation Fellowship Program

• Maritime Administration: Direct Payments State Maritime Academies

• Maritime Administration: Student Incentive Program

• Maritime Administration: United States Merchant Marine Academy

Department of Veterans Affairs

• All-Volunteer Force Educational Assistance, also known as Montgomery GI Bill: Active Duty

• Marine Gunnery Sergeant John David Fry Scholarship

• Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve: Reserve Educational Assistance Program

• National Call to Service Program

• Post-9/11 Veterans Educational Assistance, also known as Post-9/11 GI Bill

• Post-Vietnam Era Veterans’ Educational Assistance Program

• Survivors and Dependents Educational Assistance

• Veteran Employment Through Technology Education Courses

• Veteran Rapid Retraining Assistance Program

• Veteran Readiness and Employment, formerly Vocational Rehabilitation

Nuclear Regulatory Commission

• University Nuclear Leadership Program