 Skip to main content
site logo

Here’s a breakdown of how federal funding counts toward for-profit colleges’ 90/10 rule

The list puts into practice congressional changes limiting revenue for-profit colleges can draw from federal education funds — including military aid.

Published Dec. 21, 2022
Natalie Schwartz's headshot
Editor
Miguel Cardona
U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona delivers remarks at the department's Lyndon Baines Johnson Building on Jan. 27, 2022, in Washington, D.C. Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images

The U.S. Department of Education released a list this week of federal education assistance funds that for-profit colleges will have to track and limit to retain their access to federal financial aid.

Since the 1990s, federal law has barred for-profit colleges from receiving more than 90% of their revenue from Title IV financial aid funds, which include Pell Grants and federal loans. 

This requirement, called the 90/10 rule, was meant to be a proxy for measuring educational value at proprietary institutions. If colleges offer a good return on investment, the thinking goes, then students will be OK with at least partly footing the bill for their own education. 

Congress changed the law governing the 90/10 rule in 2021 to include all federal education funds, including military education benefits from the GI Bill that hadn't previously counted toward the 90% limit. This change was intended to close a loophole that allowed for-profits to heavily recruit veterans and military-affiliated students to meet the 90/10 requirement. 

The changes will apply to colleges’ fiscal years starting on or after January 2023. The Education Department recently listed other federal education funds that for-profit colleges must count toward the 90% limit. If the funds go above that share, colleges risk losing access to federal financial aid. 

Below, we included the Education Department’s list of federal education funds — aside from Title IV funding — that will count toward the 90% side of the equation. 

Department of Agriculture

• National Institute of Food and Agriculture: Agriculture and Food Research Initiative Predoctoral Fellowships

Department of Commerce

• Hollings Scholarship Program

• National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Educational Partnership Program with Minority Serving Institutions, Cooperative Science Centers Direct Student Support

• NOAA Educational Partnership Program with Minority Serving Institutions, Graduate Fellowship Program

• NOAA Educational Partnership Program with Minority Serving Institutions, Undergraduate Scholarship Program

Department of Defense

• Advanced Civil Schooling

• Army/Navy/Air Force Health Professions Scholarship Program

• Civilian Career Program/Civilian Tuition Assistance

• Credentialing Assistance

• Military Spouse Career Advancement Account

• Military Tuition Assistance

• Navy Advanced Education Voucher Program

• Navy Graduate Education Voucher

• Navy Seaman to Admiral

• Reserve Officers' Training Corps Scholarships

Department of Education

• Leadership Consortia in Sensory Disabilities and Disabilities Associated with Intensive Service Needs

• Perkins V, including the Native American Career and Technical Education Program and the Native Hawaiian Career and Technical Education Program

• Personnel Preparation in Special Education, Early Intervention, and Related Services for Personnel Serving Children with Disabilities

• Preparation of Special Education, Early Intervention, and Related Services Leadership Personnel

• Statewide Models for Ensuring That Special Education Students in Inclusive Schools are Served by Highly Qualified Teachers

• Workforce Investment Opportunity Act Title II, the Adult Education and Family Literacy Act

Department of Health and Human Services

• Addiction Medicine Fellowship Program  

• Advanced Nursing Education; Nurse Practitioner Residency Integration Program

• Advanced Nursing Education; Nurse Practitioner Residency Program

• Advanced Nursing Education Workforce

• Behavioral Health Workforce Education and Training Program for Paraprofessionals

• Behavioral Health Workforce Education and Training Program for Professionals  

• Chafee Education and Training Vouchers

• Children’s Hospitals Graduate Medical Education Program  

• Dental Faculty Loan Repayment Program  

• Geriatric Workforce Enhancement Program  

• Graduate Psychology Education Program  

• Health Careers Opportunity Program  

• Indian Health Professions Section 103 Scholarships

• IHS Section 104 Scholarships

• Indian Health Service

• Indians Into Medicine

• Integrated Substance Use Disorder Training Program  

• Medical Student Education  

• Native Hawaiian Health Scholarship Program  

• National Health Service Corps Scholarship Program  

• Non-National Research Service Award Predoctoral Fellowships

• Nurse Anesthetist Traineeship  

• Nurse Corps Scholarship Program

• Nurse Education, Practice, Quality and Retention; Registered Nurses in Primary Care  

• Nurse Education, Practice, Quality and Retention; Veteran Nurses in Primary Care Training Program  

• Nursing Workforce Diversity  

• Nursing Workforce Diversity; Eldercare Enhancement  

• Oral Health Training: Predoctoral Training in General, Pediatric and Public Health Dentistry

• Primary Care Training and Enhancement; Physician Assistant Rural Training Program

• Public Health Training Centers  

• Non-National Research Service Award Training Grants

• Opioid-Impacted Family Support Program  

• Preventative Medicine Residency Program  

• Public Health Scholarship Program  

• Scholarships for Disadvantaged Students  

• Ruth L. Kirschstein National Research Service Award Institutional Research Training Grants

• Ruth L. Kirschstein National Research Service Award Predoctoral Fellowships

• Temporary Assistance to Needy Families

Department of Labor

• H-1B Skills Training Grants

• Reentry Employment Opportunities

• Strengthening Community Colleges

• Trade Adjustment Assistance

• WIOA Title I, Adult, Dislocated Worker, and Youth

• YouthBuild

Department of Transportation

• Federal Highway Administration: Dwight David Eisenhower Transportation Fellowship Program  

• Maritime Administration: Direct Payments State Maritime Academies

• Maritime Administration: Student Incentive Program

• Maritime Administration: United States Merchant Marine Academy

Department of Veterans Affairs

• All-Volunteer Force Educational Assistance, also known as Montgomery GI Bill: Active Duty

• Marine Gunnery Sergeant John David Fry Scholarship

• Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve: Reserve Educational Assistance Program

• National Call to Service Program

• Post-9/11 Veterans Educational Assistance, also known as Post-9/11 GI Bill

• Post-Vietnam Era Veterans’ Educational Assistance Program

• Survivors and Dependents Educational Assistance

• Veteran Employment Through Technology Education Courses

• Veteran Rapid Retraining Assistance Program

• Veteran Readiness and Employment, formerly Vocational Rehabilitation

Nuclear Regulatory Commission

• University Nuclear Leadership Program

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Universal Technical Institute Expands Platform of Workforce Solutions Offerings with Completio…
From Universal Technical Institute
December 02, 2022
Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching hosts 10th Anniversary Summit on Improvem…
From Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching
December 14, 2022
Klett World Languages Completes Transformation With Exceptional Growth
From Klett World Languages
December 19, 2022
Inc. Names TimelyMD ‘Best in Business’ for Mental Health Advocacy
From TimelyMD
December 06, 2022
Editors' picks
Latest in Policy & Legal
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2022 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell