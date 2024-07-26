 Skip to main content
Federal judge blocks Title IX rule in another 6 states

With the ruling, the regulations have now been put on pause in at least 21 states.

Published July 26, 2024
Natalie Schwartz's headshot
Senior Editor
Transgender rights activists protest outside a "Our Bodies, Our Sports" rally.
Transgender rights activists with Shutdown DC protest outside a "Our Bodies, Our Sports" rally on the 50th anniversary of Title IX on June 23, 2022, in Washington, D.C. The Biden administration's newly released Title IX rule has now been temporarily blocked in at least 21 states. Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Another six states won’t be subject to the U.S. Department of Education’s new Title IX rules when they take effect next month after a federal judge temporarily blocked the regulations in Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota. 

With the Wednesday ruling, the Title IX regulations have now been put on pause in at least 21 states. Moreover, another recent ruling stopped them from taking effect in over 600 colleges — including some that aren’t covered by the statewide blocks. 

In a 56-page ruling, U.S. District Judge Rodney Sippel, a Clinton appointee, said the states have a “fair chance that they will prevail” in their arguments against the new regulations. 

Title IX bars sex-based discrimination in federally funded colleges and K-12 schools. The Education Department released new regulations in April that expand Title IX’s protections by prohibiting discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation, arguing that amounts to sex-based discrimination. 

Although LGBTQ+ advocates have praised the changes, conservative states have taken issue with them. 

The Arkansas-led lawsuit alleged that the Education Department overstepped its authority by requiring states, colleges and schools to “ignore biological sex in favor of self-professed ‘gender identity.’” It argued the rule would eliminate “privacy protections women and girls enjoy in restrooms, locker rooms, shower facilities and overnight accommodations.”

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin hailed the ruling in a statement Wednesday. 

“Today’s ruling is a victory for women and girls in Arkansas and across the nation as yet again a federal court has stopped the Biden-Harris administration from going around Congress to implement a ridiculous, nonsensical, and illegal election-year move,” Griffin said.

