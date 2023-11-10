Cal State faculty plan to strike in December

California Faculty Association members on four Cal State campuses — Cal Poly Pomona, Cal State LA, San Francisco State and Sacramento State — each intend to strike on a different day in December. For instance, Cal Poly Pomona’s faculty will strike Dec. 4 while San Francisco State’s will do so Dec. 5,

