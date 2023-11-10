 Skip to main content
close search
site logo
Dive Brief

Cal State faculty plan to strike in December

Last month, 95% of the California Faculty Association union authorized a strike as contract negotiations stalled.

Published Nov. 10, 2023
Jeremy Bauer-Wolf's headshot
Senior Reporter
A wide shot of the Cal State LA campus, with a building in view that reads "university student union."
Cal State LA, pictured above, is one of the California State University campuses whose faculty may strike next month. The image by Kaya is licensed under CC BY-ND 2.0
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Dive Brief:

  • California State University faculty plan to stage one-day strikes next month should they not reach a contract agreement with the U.S.’s largest public four-year higher ed system.
  • California Faculty Association members on four Cal State campuses — Cal Poly Pomona, Cal State LA, San Francisco State and Sacramento State — each intend to strike on a different day in December. For instance, Cal Poly Pomona’s faculty will strike Dec. 4 while San Francisco State’s will do so Dec. 5, the union said Thursday.
  • Contract negotiations have stalled on key matters like pay and parental leave. The Cal State system continues to be hopeful it will reach a tentative agreement with the union, spokesperson Amy Bentley-Smith said in an emailed statement Friday. The system has developed contingencies to minimize strike-induced disruptions and only some classes may be canceled during the walkouts, Bentley-Smith said.

Dive Insight:

A potential strike has been brewing at Cal State for months. 

In August, the union informed the state’s Public Employment Relations Board that it and the system had reached a bargaining impasse, insinuating faculty would strike should it not be resolved.

With little movement on the contract, 95% of the union membership voted last month to authorize a walkout. The faculty association represents about 29,000 Cal State employees.

The union has asked for a 12% salary bump for the current fiscal year. The system rejected this offer, and earlier this month proposed a 15% increase across three years, at 5% per year. The association rejected the 15% increase.

In addition, the system and union remain split on other issues — faculty are seeking gender-inclusive restrooms and lactation rooms in every campus building, which Cal State has said are too expensive to build. 

“CSU management will learn the hard way that faculty are not willing to settle for less than they deserve,” Charles Toombs, the union’s president, said in a statement Thursday. “CSU management will learn what employers around the country are having to learn — employees deserve better pay and working conditions.”

The labor movement in higher education has indeed been pushed into overdrive, with prominent strikes of graduate workers this year at Temple University, in Philadelphia, and the University of Michigan. However, even smaller strikes at Cal State resonate because of the system’s size. It enrolled nearly 458,000 students in fall 2022 and employs roughly 53,000 faculty and staff. 

Cal State has struck contract agreements with many of its other unions. Earlier this month, the system’s trustee board approved tentative deals with the California State University Employees Union, Academic Professionals of California, International Union of Operating Engineers, Statewide University Police Association, and United Auto Workers.

Filed Under: Faculty and Staff

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Scholarships360 Announces 2023-2024 Top Colleges in America
From Scholarships360
October 25, 2023
Anthology unveils AI Authentic Assessment Feature for Blackboard Learn Ultra
From Anthology
October 31, 2023
KxWelcome by Kinetic Gives North American Higher Education Housing Professionals A Better Alte…
From Kinetic
October 23, 2023
GradGuard Named One of the Top 100 Financial Technology Companies of 2023
From GradGuard
October 26, 2023
Editors' picks
Latest in Faculty and Staff
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2023 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell