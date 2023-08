Calbright receives first-time accreditation

Calbright College, an online community college in California, received accreditation for the first time Friday from the Distance Education Accrediting Commission.

The approval lasts through June 2026 and comes almost two years before state lawmakers' deadline of April 2025.

Accreditation is the first step in a multi-year process for Calbright to begin offering transferable credits, it said

in a news release.