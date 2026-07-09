 Skip to main content
Explore our brands An Informa TechTarget Publication

People also ask

  • Loading questions...
site logo
Dive Brief

California community college settles with professor who sued over DEI policy

Bakersfield College agreed to not require Daymon Johnson to use diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility principles in his teaching or scholarship.

Published July 9, 2026
Laura Spitalniak's headshot
Editor
.
The administration building on Bakersfield College's campus in Bakersfield, Calif. The image by Bobak Ha'Eri is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

 Dive Brief:

  • Bakersfield College and the California Community College system on Tuesday reached a settlement with professor Daymon Johnson, who sued over the system's diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility requirements for faculty.
  • Under the agreement, Bakersfield cannot require Johnson to use DEIA principles in his teaching or scholarship. It can, however, require Johnson to take a mandatory DEI training as part of his role on a faculty screening committee.
  • The deal also awarded Johnson $150,000 to cover his lawyer fees, according to the nonprofit Institute for Free Speech, which represented him.

Dive Insight:

The California Community College system adopted rules in 2023 that said faculty should "employ teaching, learning, and professional practices that reflect DEIA and anti-racist principles." The regulations also tied faculty evaluations to “DEIA-related competencies.”

Johnson quickly sued over the requirements, alleging they violate his First Amendment rights by potentially forcing him to express viewpoints he does not agree with. The Institute for Free Speech has described the DEIA regulations as "state-imposed wokeism."

Tuesday's settlement makes permanent a preliminary injunction handed down by U.S. District Judge Kirk Sherriff against Bakersfield in February. It only applies to Johnson and does not prohibit California's community colleges from enforcing DEIA rules against other instructors.

Alan Gura, the nonprofit's vice president for litigation and Johnson's lead counsel, called the case "a straightforward First Amendment violation" on Tuesday.

“California cannot demand that community college professors conform their speech to an official government ideology — including so-called ‘DEI’ and anti-racist ideologies," he said in a statement. "Professor Johnson spent years fighting for the First Amendment right that every American professor should take for granted: the right to teach honestly, think freely, and speak his mind without being forced to endorse a government-approved belief system.”

In his lawsuit, Johnson also alleged that college administrators "villainized" a "dissident" Bakersfield faculty group he leads called The Renegade Institute for Liberty.

The college-sanctioned organization is dedicated to free speech with the goal of advancing "American ideals within the broader Western tradition of meritocracy, individual agency, civic virtue, liberty of conscience and free markets," according to its website  

Filed Under: Legal

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Meadow Joins the Foundation for California Community Colleges Procurement Program to Expand Ac…
From Meadow
July 07, 2026
Meadow logo
New Research Shows What’s Holding Higher Ed Back from Scaling AI On Campus
From Superhuman
July 07, 2026
Superhuman logo
Heterodox Academy Inaugural Summit Equips University Leaders with Tools to Build Open Inquiry …
From Heterodox Academy
June 25, 2026
Heterodox Academy logo
Editors' picks
Latest in Legal
This website is owned and operated by Informa TechTarget, a global network that informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers.

© 2025 TechTarget, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. An Informa PLC company.
Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy | Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell