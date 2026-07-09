California community college settles with professor who sued over DEI policy

, who sued over the system's diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility requirements for faculty.

reached a settlement with professor Daymon Johnson , who sued over the system's diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility requirements for faculty.

reached a settlement with professor Daymon Johnson , who sued over the system's diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility requirements for faculty.

reached a settlement with professor Daymon Johnson , who sued over the system's diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility requirements for faculty.

reached a settlement with professor Daymon Johnson , who sued over the system's diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility requirements for faculty.

reached a settlement with professor Daymon Johnson , who sued over the system's diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility requirements for faculty.

Under the agreement