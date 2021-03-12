x
site logo
Brief

California lawmakers weigh 2 bills to ease students' path to a bachelor's

May, Charlotte. Retrieved from Pexels.

Author

By

Published

March 12, 2021

Dive Brief: 

  • California lawmakers are considering two bills that aim to make it easier for students to obtain four-year degrees. 

  • One bill would allow community colleges to award bachelor's degrees in high-demand fields, so long as they don't duplicate those offered by California's public universities. Another would bolster an existing program that smooths transfers from two- to four-year colleges. 

  • The pandemic has underscored the need to ease transfer pathways and provide students with more affordable education options. 

Dive Insight: 

One bill would make permanent a pilot program that allows California community colleges to offer bachelor's degrees. In 2015, lawmakers approved 15 schools to offer 11 programs as part of the test, EdSource reported

California is one of at least two dozen states that allow community colleges to offer four-year degrees, usually to meet workforce shortages or address educational deserts. States often mandate that these degrees don't compete with public four-year colleges' offerings. 

An analysis last year of California's pilot found mixed results. About half of the programs produced graduates who were better prepared for industry roles and needed less on-the-job-training than other candidates. However, small cohort sizes — some of which averaged fewer than 15 students — suggested low student demand for the programs. 

The report concluded that "more promising options" exist for community colleges to meet workforce needs, such as adding more short-term training options and improving transfer pathways to four-year universities. 

Another legislative proposal aims to smooth transfers by strengthening an existing California initiative, called the Associate Degree for Transfer program.

Lawmakers approved ADT about a decade ago to create associate degree programs that give recipients priority admission and guaranteed junior standing at California State University campuses. 

Community colleges have since awarded more than 200,000 ADT degrees. "When (students) know about the pathway, they're super interested," said Audrey Dow, senior vice president at The Campaign for College Opportunity, which helped spearhead the legislation. "They don't need extensive or intrusive counseling about what courses they need to take; it's mapped out for them."

However, most community college graduates aren't earning ADT degrees, according to a report last year from the organization. The new bill would create a committee to set transfer attainment goals and automatically place students on an ADT pathway if one exists for their major, according to a news release from California Assemblymember Marc Berman, who introduced the proposal. 

States that don't ease transfer pathways could lose out to private universities. Southern New Hampshire University, an online megauniversity, struck a deal with Pennsylvania's community colleges last year to allow their students to transfer up to 90 credits toward the school's online bachelor's degrees and receive a 10% tuition discount.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Policy & Legal Higher Ed

Editors' picks

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    The image by Ken Lund is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

    There's more to PASSHE's budget woes than enrollment declines

    Anemic state support and intense competition have also contributed to the Pennsylvania system's financial plight.

    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • March 03, 2021
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    James, Laura. Retrieved from Pexels.

    What colleges should know about the coronavirus variants

    Infectious disease and public health experts discuss whether institutions should step up safety measures in response to the new strains.

    By Natalie Schwartz • March 01, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    Industry Dive publications named finalists for Website of the Year; 14 Azbee Awards
    Press Release from
    Industry Dive
    Lehigh University Elevates its Campus Experience by Installing Smart Lockers
    Press Release from
    Parcel Pending
    Marie Cini Named Acting CEO of ED2WORK, Outgoing CEO to Take on New Thought Leader Role
    Press Release from
    ED2WORK
    Archasol Introduces Solar Outdoor Amenities to Enhance Safety and Security on Campus
    Press Release from
    Archasol
    View all | Post a press release
    Editors' picks
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    The image by Ken Lund is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

    There's more to PASSHE's budget woes than enrollment declines

    Anemic state support and intense competition have also contributed to the Pennsylvania system's financial plight.

    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • March 03, 2021
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    James, Laura. Retrieved from Pexels.

    What colleges should know about the coronavirus variants

    Infectious disease and public health experts discuss whether institutions should step up safety measures in response to the new strains.

    By Natalie Schwartz • March 01, 2021
    • Latest in Policy & Legal
  • California lawmakers weigh 2 bills to ease students' path to a bachelor's
    By Natalie Schwartz • March 12, 2021
  • Kansas lawmakers press proposal to mandate tuition refunds
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • March 12, 2021
  • The new relief bill has $350B for local and state governments. Will colleges benefit?
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • March 11, 2021
  • New Biden executive order calls for review of Title IX rule
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • March 08, 2021
    • Deep Dive
  • As Pell Grants open up for incarcerated students, programs ready for growth
    By Joy Resmovits • March 05, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.