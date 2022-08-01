 Skip to main content
site logo
Dive Brief

Caltech won’t consider SAT and ACT scores through 2025

Published Aug. 1, 2022
Jeremy Bauer-Wolf's headshot
Senior Reporter
The entrance of the California Institute of Technology.
The entrance of the California Institute of Technology. The image by Canon.vs.nikon is licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Dive Brief:

  • The California Institute of Technology will not review SAT and ACT scores of undergraduate students applying for admissions through fall 2025, extending its pandemic-era kibosh on entrance exams, it announced last week.
  • The prestigious private research institution in Pasadena initially shifted to test-free admissions in June 2020, as the spread of the coronavirus shut down typical exam sites. 
  • CalTech said an internal study revealed standardized test scores “have little to no power” predicting academic performance in required mathematics and physics courses for first-year students in the institute’s core curriculum.

Dive Insight:

CalTech is one of the most prominent institutions that have adopted test-free admissions, meaning it won't review assessment scores. Both of California’s four-year public systems, the University of California and California State University, also permanently won’t consider scores. 

Early in the pandemic, many other colleges moved to test-optional practices, in which they didn't require SAT or ACT for admissions but would still review submitted scores.

Test-optional and test-free policies persist, even as coronavirus-related restrictions ease. More than 1,700 colleges aren’t mandating test scores for admission in fall 2023, according to FairTest, an organization advocating for limited uses of standardized assessments. Its count includes colleges that historically have never asked for scores.

CalTech initially dropped entrance exams as an acknowledgement of students’ inability to sit for the tests during pandemic building closures. It announced a two-year testing moratorium in June 2020, which last year it then extended through the fall 2023 enrollment cycle.

The institute said in a statement the decision to continue the testing ban stems from a “rigorous internal analysis” of the previous seven cohorts of first-year undergraduates and their academic results. This encompasses students who matriculated before and after CalTech began test-free admissions. 

Sticking with these policies will allow CalTech to keep studying links between test scores and academic performance, it said.

Caltech said the predictive power of assessment scores “appears to dissipate as students progress through the first-year core curriculum.”

"A consensus has developed among faculty and professional staff involved in admissions at Caltech,” Jared Leadbetter, environmental microbiology professor and chair of the institution’s first-year admissions committee, said in a statement. “That is, that numerous other key attributes of applications serve as stronger indicators of the potential for student success here.”

This was the opposite conclusion drawn by one of CalTech’s peers, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, which in March announced it would revive admissions testing requirements. MIT said test scores helped predict students’ academic success. 

Critics of the SAT and ACT argue the exams slant toward affluent students who can afford to boost their scores with exhaustive test preparation and then box out their disadvantaged peers. The testing providers, the ACT and College Board, which administers the SAT, maintain the tests are not discriminatory and can connect students with scholarship opportunities.

Filed Under: Enrollment, Higher Ed

Editors' picks

  • Higher ed daily roundup photo illustration
    Image attribution tooltip
    Adeline Kon/Higher Ed Dive

    Daily Roundup: Other news from around higher ed

    SUNY union calls for more state funding. New Massachusetts law expands abortion medication access for public college students.

    By Natalie Schwartz, Jeremy Bauer-Wolf, Rick Seltzer and Laura Spitalniak • Updated 23 hours ago
  • Image attribution tooltip
    Brendan Hoffman via Getty Images

    A look at 11 years of Title IX policy

    As the Biden administration readies a new rule governing the federal sex discrimination law, we look back at major events in recent Title IX history.

    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Updated May 23, 2022

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
New Data Reveals High Levels of Consumer Confidence in the Value of Higher Education but Low A…
From GradGuard
August 02, 2022
The Constructive Dialogue Institute Has Solutions for Classrooms Impacted by National Polariza…
From Constructive Dialogue Institute
August 02, 2022
Industry Dive to be acquired by Informa PLC
From Industry Dive
July 19, 2022
Shanghai University Acquires Gale Scholar to Support Digital Humanities Growth
From Gale, part of Cengage Group
July 20, 2022
Editors' picks
  • Higher ed daily roundup photo illustration
    Image attribution tooltip
    Adeline Kon/Higher Ed Dive

    Daily Roundup: Other news from around higher ed

    SUNY union calls for more state funding. New Massachusetts law expands abortion medication access for public college students.

    By Natalie Schwartz, Jeremy Bauer-Wolf, Rick Seltzer and Laura Spitalniak • Updated 23 hours ago
  • Image attribution tooltip
    Brendan Hoffman via Getty Images

    A look at 11 years of Title IX policy

    As the Biden administration readies a new rule governing the federal sex discrimination law, we look back at major events in recent Title IX history.

    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Updated May 23, 2022
Latest in Enrollment
© 2022 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell