College enrollment rate improved among high school class of 2022, report finds

The share of high school students from the class of 2022 who enrolled in college within a year of graduating increased compared with their counterparts the year before, according to a report released Thursday by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.

Among students from low-income high schools, 56% attended college within a year of graduating, compared with 53.4% of the class of 2021. At higher-income schools, this rate rose to 66.3%, up from 65.5% from the prior cohort.

For the class of 2023, the rate of students who enrolled in college the fall after they graduated remained similar to that of students who graduated the year before, the clearinghouse found.

A little over half of students who graduated from low-income schools in 2023, 52.3%,