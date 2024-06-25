Concordia University Ann Arbor to cut most programs

, according to a recent message to campus from

, according to a recent message to campus from

, according to a recent message to campus from

, according to a recent message to campus from

, according to a recent message to campus from

, according to a recent message to campus from

Starting June 2025, the private Lutheran institution will offer just nine programs — all in medical-related fields — on its physical campus. That’s down from 53 campus programs the university currently lists on its website.

It will offer another seven online programs, mostly in education fields,