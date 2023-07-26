 Skip to main content
close search
site logo
Dive Brief

Congressional Democrats reintroduce bill to ban legacy admissions

Similar legislation proposed last year did not make headway in either the House or Senate.

Published July 26, 2023
Jeremy Bauer-Wolf's headshot
Senior Reporter
Senator Jeff Merkley speaks at podium with a sign hanging on it that calls for a ban on legacy admissions
Sen. Jeff Merkley, above, is one of the congressional Democrats reintroducing a bill to ban colleges from using legacy and donor preferences in admissions. Retrieved from @SenatorJeffMerkleyYT on July 26, 2023
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Dive Brief:

  • Congressional Democrats said Wednesday they are reintroducing a bill that would ban colleges from giving preference in admissions to children of alumni and donors. 
  • Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon and Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York proposed this and last year’s versions of the Fair College Admissions for Students Act. Sens. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland and Alex Padilla of California are also sponsoring this year’s iteration. 
  • The 2022 bill did not make headway in either chamber, but criticism against legacy preferences has sharpened in the wake of last month’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling against race-conscious admissions. Legacy admissions tend to favor White and wealthy students. 

Dive Insight:

The Supreme Court decision only applies to a small subset of selective colleges, as most institutions accept a majority or all of their applicants and have no need to account for race in admissions.

However, even though relatively few students attend these highly selective institutions, they ultimately have outsized representation in areas like the judicial system and the high-level corporate world.

Plus, higher education leaders fear greater fallout, such as historically marginalized students being dissuaded from applying to college.

They also worry about colleges or policymakers reading too far into the decision and banning other race-conscious programs, like scholarships.

These concerns have merit, as for example,  the University of Missouri system ended consideration of race in scholarship decisions upon demand of the state’s attorney general, Republican Andrew Bailey. Bailey’s missive cited the Supreme Court decision. 

Legacy admissions preferences have come under significant scrutiny since the ruling, too, as college advocates point out doing away with them would be an easy way to potentially improve campus diversity. 

The newly reintroduced bill would block colleges from participating in federal financial aid programs if they offer legacy seats. 

“It’s not a form of affirmative action that serves our country well,” Merkley said in a news conference Wednesday. “It takes away from the diversity on a campus, it takes away from fairness to get into college.”

Children and relatives of alumni do often get a leg up through legacy admissions.

New research found that high-income legacy applicants were, compared to their peers with similar qualifications, five times more likely to be admitted to the highly selective group of colleges known as the Ivy Plus. That’s the eight colleges that make up the Ivy League, along with Stanford and Duke universities, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of Chicago.

College access groups celebrated the proposed legislation Wednesday.

“We commend Sen. Merkley and Rep. Bowman’s leadership in introducing federal legislation that would halt the unfair practice of preferential treatment to children of wealthy white alumni in the college admissions process,” Jessica Giles, executive director of Education Reform Now D.C., said in a statement. ”Legacy preference is profoundly inequitable and rooted in racism that must end.”

Filed Under: Policy & Legal

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Anthology Expands Intelligent Experiences: Debuts Student Success, Career Alignment and Skill …
From Anthology
July 19, 2023
Anthology Unveils Host of New AI-Powered Tools in Blackboard Learn
From Anthology
July 18, 2023
Rosedale International Education Announces the 2023 Global Student Success Forum & Rosedale OS…
From Rosedale International Education
July 25, 2023
Yellowdig Presents Education 3.0 Conference
From Yellowdig
July 11, 2023
Editors' picks
Latest in Policy & Legal
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2023 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell