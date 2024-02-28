 Skip to main content
close search
site logo
Dive Brief

Congressman seeks to block Labor Department’s new overtime rule

The bill is just one example of the pushback the agency has received since the proposed rule’s 2023 publication.

Published Feb. 28, 2024
Ryan Golden's headshot
Senior Reporter
The exterior of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 3, 2024.
The exterior of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 3 in Washington, D.C. Employment law experts who previously spoke to HR Dive said they anticipate legal challenges to the forthcoming final rule. Colin Campbell/Higher Ed Dive

First published on

HR Dive

Dive Brief:

  • A House bill introduced Feb. 16 would prohibit the U.S. Department of Labor from moving forward with its proposed rule updating the minimum salary threshold for determining overtime eligibility under the Fair Labor Standards Act.
  • Under the bill, introduced by Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo., the Secretary of Labor would be prohibited from finalizing, implementing or enforcing the overtime rule proposal. In a press release, Burlison said the bill would “ensure that businesses can manage overtime compensation in a way that benefits both business and employees.”
  • DOL last August proposed to raise the overtime eligibility threshold to $55,068 per year, up from the $35,568 per year mark set in 2019, and it would provide for automatic updates every three years. DOL has slated a final rule for publication in April.

Dive Insight:

As employers await further word on DOL’s overtime regulations, Burlison’s bill is just one example of the pushback the agency has received since the rule’s publication in 2023.

Organizations including the Society for Human Resource Management have asked DOL to delay implementation of any new overtime rule to 2025, with SHRM citing implementation concerns on the part of HR, finance and information technology departments, as well as managers. Meanwhile, the HR Policy Association called for an extended compliance window to be incorporated into future regulations.

Employment law experts who previously spoke to HR Dive said they anticipate legal challenges to the forthcoming final rule. DOL’s effort to implement a $47,476 per year threshold in 2016 met with litigation that eventually ended when a federal judge enjoined the agency’s final rule and the White House changed hands.

Despite the uphill battle the rule may face, some attorneys have advised employers to make plans for the new proposed threshold, even if they don’t implement changes just yet.

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Save on ProfCon 2024 with Early Bird Pricing ⁠— Ends March 12
From Stukent
February 13, 2024
University of Washington Architecture Student Awarded 2024 Bergmeyer Scholarship + Experience
From Bergmeyer
February 22, 2024
Why Student Belonging Matters, Especially Online
From iDesign
February 20, 2024
Iowa Lakes Community College Embraces Pathify for a Modern, Inclusive Experience
From Pathify
February 21, 2024
Editors' picks
Latest in Policy & Legal
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2024 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell