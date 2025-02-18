 Skip to main content
close search
site logo
Dive Brief

Court declines to block DOGE from accessing Education Department data

U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss, an Obama appointee, said the student group failed to show it faced “irreparable harm” without emergency relief.

Published Feb. 18, 2025
Natalie Schwartz's headshot
Senior Editor
A person holds a sign outside of the U.S. Department of Education's building depicting Elon Musk's face and reading, in all capital letters, "I am stealing from you."
A person holds an "I Am Stealing From You" Elon Musk poster at the U.S. Department of Education on Feb. 14, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Jemal Countess via Getty Images
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Dive Brief: 

  • A federal judge declined Monday to block staffers from the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency from accessing sensitive data at the U.S. Department of Education. 
  • The University of California Student Association requested a temporary restraining order, arguing in its lawsuit that DOGE staffers’ access to student data represented an “enormous and unprecedented” privacy intrusion. 
  • However, U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss ruled that the student group failed to show it would likely face “irreparable harm” without emergency relief. Moss did not rule on whether the group has standing to sue or whether it has stated claims that could warrant relief in the future. 

Dive Insight: 

The University of California Student Association sued the Education Department in early February, arguing that the agency was violating federal privacy laws and regulations by allowing DOGE to access sensitive student data. 

The lawsuit came after The Washington Post reported that DOGE staffers had accessed several of the department’s systems, including federal financial aid data. 

In court documents, DOGE staffer Adam Ramada confirmed that a handful of federal employees were combing through the Education Department’s contracts, grants and programs — including the federal student loan portfolio — to root out “waste, fraud, and abuse.”

That includes two workers directly employed by the Education Department and four “on detail” from other government agencies, according to court documents filed last week. 

All six employees have attended an ethics briefing and received security training, and are complying with relevant rules governing employee access to personal information to the best of their knowledge,” the Education Department said. 

The department argued that the student group couldn’t prove that it was likely to suffer irreparable harm because its arguments rested on the risk of “future injury,” such as potential data breaches and DOGE sharing the data for immigration enforcement. 

Moss, an Obama appointee, sided with the Education Department’s arguments. 

Courts find dissemination of information to be an irreparable injury where, for example, highly sensitive information will be made public, or ends up in the hands of someone with no obligation to keep it confidential,” Moss wrote. 

However, courts haven’t found that irreparable injury is likely in cases where the information is given to individuals “obligated to keep it confidential,” Moss said, pointing to Ramada’s attestation that the federal six employees will comply with relevant privacy laws and regulations. 

The University of California Student Association isn’t the only group suing to block DOGE’s access to the Education Department’s sensitive data. 

The American Federation of Teachers, along with other labor union groups, sued the Education Department and two other government agencies earlier this month over DOGE’s access to their data. They also requested a temporary restraining order, and the judge will listen to arguments over the matter on Wednesday.

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
EducationDynamics Unveils 2025 Modern Learner Report at InsightsEDU Conference
From EducationDynamics
February 19, 2025
Peer-to-Peer Training App, Roshi, Launches in Wilmington, NC
From Roshi
February 11, 2025
University of Kansas School of Business Partners with InScribe to Enhance MBA Program Experien…
From InScribe Education
February 11, 2025
Joyce University Expands Nursing & Healthcare Education to Students in Ohio and South Carolina
From Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences
February 12, 2025
Editors' picks
Latest in Policy & Legal
Industry Dive is an Informa TechTarget business.
© 2025 TechTarget, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell
This website is owned and operated by Informa TechTarget, part of a global network that informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers. All copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. TechTarget, Inc.'s registered office is 275 Grove St. Newton, MA 02466.