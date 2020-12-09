x
site logo
Brief

COVID-19 will keep community college revenue down in 2021, Moody's says

"Numbers And Finance" by Ken Teegardin is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Author

By

Published

Dec. 9, 2020

Dive Brief: 

  • Community college enrollment declines will cause those schools' net tuition revenue to fall between 5% and 15% in the 2021 calendar year, according to a new report from Moody's Investors Service. 

  • These schools' public access missions will make them unlikely to raise tuition, exacerbating their budget difficulties, wrote Moody's analysts. They gave the sector a negative outlook. 

  • The predictions come on the heels of another Moody's report, which projected that higher education wouldn't likely see a "sharp" rebound from the pandemic. 

Dive Insight: 

Enrollment fell 9.5% year-over-year at community colleges this fall — representing the largest undergraduate declines in higher ed, according to the latest data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. Losses of first-time students were especially steep at public two-year schools, dropping 18.9%. 

Lower enrollment will weaken tuition revenue, Moody's analysts wrote. Moreover, community colleges, which tend to offer more hands-on training programs, may be less likely than four-year schools to move their offerings online. 

State funding reductions could amplify these issues. California lowered allocations to its higher education general fund by almost $1.35 billion to make up for a budget shortfall, according to an October report from New America. And community colleges in Wyoming have taken a 10% reduction in state aid, with more cuts planned.

Reductions in state higher ed funding likely won't be as large as those made during the Great Recession, however. That's because many states are using reserves or issuing bonds to offset their revenue shortfalls, the analysts wrote.

A federal relief package supporting the sector could help to change the dismal outlook, the report states. Lawmakers have recently resumed talks over a new aid bill, though the plans don't say how much colleges would get

Moody's predictions could also shift if the U.S. improves its management of the pandemic, which the report notes is driving much of the enrollment uncertainty. The country logged more than 200,000 cases on most days this month, and some hospitals have reached dangerous capacity levels

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is reviewing a promising coronavirus vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech, which may be widely available by the spring. The vaccine's arrival could speed up economic recovery and improve public health, Moody's analysts wrote, leading to better community college enrollment next fall. 

In the meantime, property tax revenues could offer stability to community colleges, they wrote. Because the schools rely more on part-time faculty than do four-year colleges, they could also more easily add or cut workers to match their budgetary needs.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Finance Higher Ed

Editors' picks

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Illustration assets by Getty; edited by Michelle Rock/Education Dive/Higher Ed Dive
    Deep Dive

    Why 4-year colleges are tapping Amazon to help deliver cloud computing degrees

    Amazon Web Services is one of a handful of tech employers, including Google and Microsoft, helping colleges offer credentials in the field.

    By Natalie Schwartz • Nov. 25, 2020
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    EvgeniiAnd/Getty Images Plus via Getty Images
    Deep Dive

    Colleges are changing the status quo to make curriculum more inclusive

    Protests this summer increased pressure on institutions to replace words with actions, but internal procedures and budgets can be limiting factors.

    By Kelly Field • Nov. 24, 2020

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    Bellevue University Announces Partnership with Online Learning Platform Study.com
    Press Release from Study.com
    VHS Learning and UNESCO Pacific Present Distance Education Best Practices Webinar
    Press Release from VHS Learning
    Zovio Announces Historic Higher Education Transaction
    Press Release from
    Zovio
    Oklahoma’s State Textbook Committee Approves Discovery Education Science Techbook
    Press Release from Discovery Education
    View all | Post a press release
    Editors' picks
  • story image Explore the Trendline
    Image attribution tooltip
    ijeab/Getty Images Plus via Getty Images
    Trendline

    Hybrid Learning

    Some colleges are using a mix of in-person and remote instruction to continue classes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

    By Higher Ed Dive staff
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    EvgeniiAnd/Getty Images Plus via Getty Images
    Deep Dive

    Colleges are changing the status quo to make curriculum more inclusive

    Protests this summer increased pressure on institutions to replace words with actions, but internal procedures and budgets can be limiting factors.

    By Kelly Field • Nov. 24, 2020
    • Latest in Finance
  • COVID-19 will keep community college revenue down in 2021, Moody's says
    By Natalie Schwartz • Dec. 09, 2020
  • Kansas' community colleges reject proposal to streamline mergers
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Dec. 08, 2020
  • 'Sharp' pandemic recovery not likely for colleges: report
    By Hallie Busta • Dec. 08, 2020
  • Knight Commission recommends separate oversight for top college football programs
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Dec. 03, 2020
  • Catholic college petition shows continued resistance to budget cuts
    By Natalie Schwartz • Dec. 01, 2020
    • © 2020 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.