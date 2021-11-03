D2L completes initial public offering, raising about $120M

(150 million Canadian dollars) in its initial public offering. The company's shares began trading the same day on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol DTOL.

(150 million Canadian dollars) in its initial public offering. The company's shares began trading the same day on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol DTOL.

(150 million Canadian dollars) in its initial public offering. The company's shares began trading the same day on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol DTOL.

(150 million Canadian dollars) in its initial public offering. The company's shares began trading the same day on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol DTOL.

(150 million Canadian dollars) in its initial public offering. The company's shares began trading the same day on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol DTOL.

(150 million Canadian dollars) in its initial public offering. The company's shares began trading the same day on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol DTOL.

The company has seen demand for its services grow during the coronavirus pandemic, with its customer count worldwide rising from 730 in 2020 to 970 in 2021. That includes more than 500 colleges and universities, 150 K-12 schools and districts, and over 300 businesses and healthcare institutions.

The company has seen demand for its services grow during the coronavirus pandemic, with its customer count worldwide rising from 730 in 2020 to 970 in 2021. That includes more than 500 colleges and universities, 150 K-12 schools and districts, and over 300 businesses and healthcare institutions.

The company has seen demand for its services grow during the coronavirus pandemic, with its customer count worldwide rising from 730 in 2020 to 970 in 2021. That includes more than 500 colleges and universities, 150 K-12 schools and districts, and over 300 businesses and healthcare institutions.

The company has seen demand for its services grow during the coronavirus pandemic, with its customer count worldwide rising from 730 in 2020 to 970 in 2021. That includes more than 500 colleges and universities, 150 K-12 schools and districts, and over 300 businesses and healthcare institutions.

The company has seen demand for its services grow during the coronavirus pandemic, with its customer count worldwide rising from 730 in 2020 to 970 in 2021. That includes more than 500 colleges and universities, 150 K-12 schools and districts, and over 300 businesses and healthcare institutions.

The company has seen demand for its services grow during the coronavirus pandemic, with its customer count worldwide rising from 730 in 2020 to 970 in 2021. That includes more than 500 colleges and universities, 150 K-12 schools and districts, and over 300 businesses and healthcare institutions.

D2L is just the latest ed tech firm to go public amid heightened interest in online learning during the pandemic. Instructure, another LMS company,

raised $250 million