 Skip to main content
Explore our brands An Informa TechTarget Publication

People also ask

  • Loading questions...
site logo
Dive Brief

Did RIT let diversity goals unduly sway hiring decisions? A jury should decide, judge rules.

A White former employee alleges the private New York university used race-based criteria to hire a Black candidate over her.

Published Sept. 15, 2026
By
Laurel Kalser Contributor
A view of the skyline of Rochester, New York, over the Genesee River on a mostly sunny day.
The skyline of Rochester, N.Y., is seen over the Genesee River. A White worker at the Rochester Institute of Technology can move forward with her race discrimination claim, a judge determined this month. Getty Images

First published on

HR Dive

Dive Brief:

  • A White former associate director in Rochester Institute of Technology’s student affairs department raised jury questions over whether RIT passed her over for a promotion to director in favor of a Black candidate from outside the university because of his race, a federal district court in New York held Sept. 4.
  • Per the ruling in Ecock-Rotondo v. Rochester Institute of Technology, the student affairs vice president who selected the Black candidate, said she did so because he had “the most positive, forward-looking vision” and experience in a director role, as well as with budgets and supervising. The plaintiff, who’d been an RIT associate director for nearly a decade, resigned and sued on a number of grounds, including race discrimination under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
  • The ruling follows other recent holdings finding potential merit in reverse bias claims. In this case, the court said summary judgment wasn’t proper because the parties disputed how the hiring process was conducted and whether RIT’s stated reasons for not hiring the plaintiff were a pretext for discrimination, raising factual questions for a jury.

Dive Insight:

Standing alone, employer policies promoting diverse hiring don’t equate to unlawful selection criteria, the court said.

However, the associate director made several assertions that, if a jury found her credible, could show RIT violated Title VII when it rejected her for the director role because of race-based criteria, the court noted.

For example, she argued that RIT didn’t follow its typical procedures when the employee who conducted the initial candidate screenings used a new ranking chart that included “diversity metrics,” the court said. She also asserted that he wrongly shared this information with the vice president who made the hiring decision. But RIT countered that he gave the VP his notes because she was part of the search committee, and it didn’t have strict policies forbidding the sharing of such information. 

Additionally, the associate director pointed to the VP’s alleged comment that she wasn’t “going to bring just two white women to campus” for interviews “and not bring this black man.” The court said a jury would have to decide whether this was merely a stray remark, as RIT asserted, or evidence that the VP factored race into her decision.

To the extent the associate director challenged the Black candidate’s qualifications, hers weren’t “so superior” as to require summary judgment, the court explained. Also, the Black candidate met many of the minimum qualifications, including having a master’s degree in higher education, two years’ experience in a director-level role, and experience running a college residential complex, which involved student conduct responsibilities like those required by the RIT position, the court pointed out. 

More than a year and a half into the second Trump administration, higher education leaders are still looking for a blueprint to provide diverse and welcoming environments without getting caught up in federal investigations, legal experts say.

As for S&P 500 companies, those who stuck with their DEI commitments outperformed companies that rolled them back, according to recent research out of the University of California, Berkeley, and Stanford University.

Filed Under: Legal, Faculty & Staff

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Alfred State College celebrates highest enrollment since 1985
From Alfred State College
September 15, 2026
Alfred State College logo
Internet2 Convenes Research and Higher Education Community for 2026 Technology Exchange
From Internet2
September 15, 2026
Internet2 logo
Preppy and UMSL Create New Pathways Into Allied Health Careers for St. Louis-Area Learners
From Preppy
September 03, 2026
Preppy logo
5 Findings From Implementing a Human-First, AI-Driven Advising Experience
From Advisor AI
August 27, 2026
Advisor AI logo
Editors' picks
Latest in Legal
This website is owned and operated by Informa TechTarget, a global network that informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers.

© 2025 TechTarget, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. An Informa PLC company.
Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy | Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell