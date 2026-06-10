DOJ opens investigation into CUNY student success program

over allegations that one of its student success programs violates civil rights law.

over allegations that one of its student success programs violates civil rights law.

over allegations that one of its student success programs violates civil rights law.

over allegations that one of its student success programs violates civil rights law.

over allegations that one of its student success programs violates civil rights law.

into the City University of New York system

into the City University of New York system

into the City University of New York system

into the City University of New York system

into the City University of New York system

into the City University of New York system

The U.S. Department of Justice

The U.S. Department of Justice

The U.S. Department of Justice

The U.S. Department of Justice

The U.S. Department of Justice

The Black Male Initiative program, founded by CUNY in 2005,

aims to boost educational outcomes for "students from groups that are severely underrepresented in higher education," according to the system.