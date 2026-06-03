Arizona State faces DOJ investigation over DEI practices

The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday

The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday

The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday

The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday

The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday

The federal agency said it will examine Arizona State's policies on admissions, recruitment, scholarships, tutoring and educational support to see if th

The federal agency said it will examine Arizona State's policies on admissions, recruitment, scholarships, tutoring and educational support to see if th

The federal agency said it will examine Arizona State's policies on admissions, recruitment, scholarships, tutoring and educational support to see if th

The federal agency said it will examine Arizona State's policies on admissions, recruitment, scholarships, tutoring and educational support to see if th

The federal agency said it will examine Arizona State's policies on admissions, recruitment, scholarships, tutoring and educational support to see if th

If DOJ finds Arizona State to be in violation of Title VI — the law banning federally funded institutions from discriminating based on race, color or national origin —