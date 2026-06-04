DOJ opens 15 civil rights probes into medical school admissions

The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday said it had opened 15 new civil rights investigations over "potential race discrimination" in medical schools' admissions practices.

The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday said it had opened 15 new civil rights investigations over "potential race discrimination" in medical schools' admissions practices.

The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday said it had opened 15 new civil rights investigations over "potential race discrimination" in medical schools' admissions practices.

The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday said it had opened 15 new civil rights investigations over "potential race discrimination" in medical schools' admissions practices.

The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday said it had opened 15 new civil rights investigations over "potential race discrimination" in medical schools' admissions practices.

The agency did not name the colleges under investigation and did not immediately respond to questions. In

its press release

, it said

each medical school facing a probe receives millions of dollars in federal funding