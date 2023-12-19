DOL rule would promote apprenticeships, tighten program labor standards

. The rule intends to strengthen labor standards and worker protections as well as better promote apprenticeship pathways, among other things.

The rule also includes a program called the “registered career and technical education apprenticeship” that is designed to make it “more seamless” for full-time high school and community college students to enroll in the apprenticeship system.

