East Carolina University eyes another $8.5M in budget cuts

Dive Snapshot:

East Carolina University is planning to cut $8.5 million from its budget during the current fiscal year, continuing its three-year push to eliminate $25 million in expenses .

For the latest round of savings, administrators intend to review academic concentrations and doctoral programs while also looking for programs to invest in. Additionally, ECU plans to merge its alumni affairs unit into its advancement office, which today operates largely on foundation funding, and make changes to the university’s HR, IT and research offices.

This spring, the public institution identified dozens of academic programs for discontinuation as part of its budget push.

The impact: ECU Chancellor Philip Rogers said last week at a university event that the institution is looking to trim costs now so it can do so on its own terms, meaning it could “protect our people” and “invest in our mission over the long term.”

Beyond spending reductions, ECU is also looking for places where it can invest savings and grow revenue. That includes an academic portfolio review to identify what administrators call “programs of distinction” that “hold significant promise for future growth,” Provost Chris Buddo said at the same event.

This latest savings push comes after ECU identified over $6 million in savings during the previous fiscal year, an effort that included the program discontinuations. Those academic eliminations ran the gamut from minors to bachelor’s degrees to master’s degrees. Three-fourths of those programs were recommended for the chopping block by their own faculty, senior leaders said at the time.

The context: Roughly a year ago, ECU first announced its goal to cut $25 million from its budget.

The institution at the time cited demographic shifts. While high school graduates in North Carolina are actually projected to grow in the coming years, regional universities like ECU have struggled with enrollment compared to their large state university peers.

Between 2019 and 2024, ECU’s fall headcount declined by about 6% to 26,940 students, according to federal data.

With declining enrollment, the university has wrestled with rising costs and falling tuition and fee revenue. From fiscal years 2024 to 2025, ECU’s net tuition and fee revenue fell 7.8% to $175.2 million. By comparison, the university’s total operating expenses rose 7% to $1.1 billion during the same period.

What we’re watching: Assuming it makes good on its plan to cut $8.5 million this fiscal year, ECU will still have more than $10 million to go on its savings goal. As with many other universities in retrenchment mode, the university will have to navigate cuts while trying not to compromise its core mission and student education.

The good news for the university is that its enrollment picture is brighter. Last fall, it reported its third straight year of modest gains, with 27,153 students for the fall 2025 semester, up from 26,940 the year before. The first-year student class rose 2.7% to 4,132 students.