Ed Dept expands Second Chance Pell program for third time

The U.S. Department of Education will expand the Second Chance Pell program for the third time in four years, it announced Tuesday as the Biden administration rolled out initiatives to bolster education, job training and reentry plans for people in prison.

The Ed Department also explicitly said incarcerated individuals who have defaulted on their student loans qualify for a previously announced “fresh start," returning them to a repayment status in good standing. A new program will give them the chance to consolidate their loans and avoid default in the future.

The Second Chance Pell program gives incarcerated people the opportunity to receive federal Pell Grants and pursue an education prior to their release. The latest expansion adds

73 colleges