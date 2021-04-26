x
site logo
Brief

Ed Dept pushes back on Grand Canyon U's claims it should be a nonprofit

Published April 26, 2021
By
The image by Farragutful is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0

Dive Brief:

  • The U.S. Department of Education in court filings Friday denied Grand Canyon University's assertions that the agency wrongly refused the school's request to change from for-profit to nonprofit status for the purpose of receiving federal student aid.
  • Among Grand Canyon's claims in a lawsuit filed earlier this year was that the department had a history of basing its decisions about tax status changes on those of the Internal Revenue Service, which approved the university's request.
  • The response comes as Democratic lawmakers show increased interest in the department's scrutiny of for-profit college conversions.

Dive Insight:

The department pushed back on a host of allegations from Grand Canyon about how it handled the school's request to become a nonprofit institution.

Grand Canyon argued that the department exceeded its authority by not following the IRS's conclusion. It also said the agency went beyond its scope by questioning whether the university could have procured services it is now getting from its parent company from multiple providers or at a better price. And it alleged the department treated Grand Canyon differently from other institutions seeking to make a similar change.

The university split from its former parent company of the same name in mid-2018. It retained that firm as a services provider in exchange for a cut of tuition revenue. As part of the separation, the university sought to become a nonprofit college. The IRS approved the decision, but the department did not.

Court filings show the department and university continued conversations about a potential status change following the agency's rejection of the request in late 2019, with the university altering some aspects of its relationship with its former parent in response to the department's concerns. 

Now, Grand Canyon is turning to the courts. In its lawsuit filed Feb. 2, the university called the department's decision to keep it a for-profit "arbitrary and capricious" and lacking "fundamental fairness."

The legal challenge is playing out as Democratic lawmakers take a renewed interest in how the department handles these transactions.

Legislation proposed last week would expand the Higher Education Act's oversight of the process by which for-profit colleges convert to nonprofit status. Its provisions include requiring transitioning schools to be subject to regulations for proprietary colleges for at least five years and setting up an office within the department to oversee these transactions.

A report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office released earlier this year highlighted concerns with how the IRS and department process the conversions. It advised the department to monitor the audited financial statements of all newly converted nonprofit colleges to determine whether there's a risk of insiders benefiting improperly. 

The GAO found the potential for unfair insider benefit in two of the three cases it reviewed in depth, according to the report.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Policy & Legal Higher Ed

Editors' picks

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    James, Laura. Retrieved from Pexels.

    What colleges should know about the coronavirus variants

    Infectious disease and public health experts discuss whether institutions should step up safety measures in response to the new strains.

    By Natalie Schwartz • March 01, 2021
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    The image by Ken Lund is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

    There's more to PASSHE's budget woes than enrollment declines

    Anemic state support and intense competition have also contributed to the Pennsylvania system's financial plight.

    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • March 03, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    College of Southern Idaho Selects Anthology’s Full Solutions Suite to Deliver Connected, Stu...
    Press Release from Anthology
    Significant Momentum Continues for Ellucian’s Cloud Solutions in 2021
    Press Release from
    Ellucian
    Ellucian Launches “Experience” – New Platform to Simplify Campus Life
    Press Release from
    Ellucian
    Ellucian Celebrates 2021 Impact Award Winners
    Press Release from
    Ellucian
    View all | Post a press release
    Editors' picks
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    James, Laura. Retrieved from Pexels.

    What colleges should know about the coronavirus variants

    Infectious disease and public health experts discuss whether institutions should step up safety measures in response to the new strains.

    By Natalie Schwartz • March 01, 2021
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    The image by Ken Lund is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

    There's more to PASSHE's budget woes than enrollment declines

    Anemic state support and intense competition have also contributed to the Pennsylvania system's financial plight.

    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • March 03, 2021
    • Latest in Policy & Legal
  • Ed Dept pushes back on Grand Canyon U's claims it should be a nonprofit
    By Hallie Busta • April 26, 2021
  • Would offering more associate degrees at technical schools hurt Wisconsin's 2-year colleges?
    By Hallie Busta • April 23, 2021
  • Bill would give federal agencies new oversight of colleges' foreign dealings
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • April 23, 2021
  • Federal bill would expand oversight of for-profit college conversions
    By Hallie Busta • April 22, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.