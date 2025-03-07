 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

This week in 5 numbers: Education Department adds detail to DEI guidance

We’re rounding up recent stories, from one agency appearing to ease recent guidance to a Christian college calling off a merger.

Published March 7, 2025
Natalie Schwartz's headshot
Senior Editor
The side of a building with white stone and windows is shown. Letters on the building read: U.S. Department of Education
The U.S. Department of Education headquarters is seen on Feb. 07, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Kayla Bartkowski via Getty Images

From the U.S. Department of Education clarifying recent guidance to two Christian colleges calling off a planned merger, here are the top-line figures from some of our biggest stories of the week. 

By the numbers
 
14
The number of days that the Education Department gave colleges to come into compliance with guidance released Feb. 14 barring them from considering race in their programs and policies. However, the agency released a Q&A document Saturday that appeared to walk back some of the most contested aspects of the guidance.
 
5,057
The number of students enrolled at the University of Findlay in fall 2023. The Christian institution in Ohio called off plans this week to merge with nearby Bluffton University, citing the time and expenses that would be required to combine the two institutions.
 
$5 billion+
The value of federal grants at Columbia University that are under review by the Trump administration’s Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism. The group is probing the Ivy League’s grants and contracts over allegations that it hasn’t done enough to protect Jewish students from harassment.
 
$800 million+
The value of the grant portfolio at Johns Hopkins University affected by an “unexpected stoppage” of funds from the U.S. Agency for International Development, the institution announced this week. The research university is bracing for cuts amid funding uncertainty caused by the Trump administration.
 
100%
The amount of state funding an Arizona bill threatens to pull from the state’s public colleges if they offer classroom instruction related to diversity, equity and inclusion. The bill has been gaining traction in the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature.

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Joyce University’s Mykel Winter Named to Utah Business’ 2025 Forty Under 40 List of Honorees
From Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences
February 28, 2025
David Nelson Joins Terra Dotta to Spearhead Continued Study Abroad Innovation
From Terra Dotta
March 03, 2025
EducationDynamics Unveils 2025 Modern Learner Report at InsightsEDU Conference
From EducationDynamics
February 19, 2025
Editors' picks
Industry Dive is an Informa TechTarget business.
© 2025 TechTarget, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell
This website is owned and operated by Informa TechTarget, part of a global network that informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers. All copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. TechTarget, Inc.'s registered office is 275 Grove St. Newton, MA 02466.