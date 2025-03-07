This week in 5 numbers: Education Department adds detail to DEI guidance

From the U.S. Department of Education clarifying recent guidance to two Christian colleges calling off a planned merger, here are the top-line figures from some of our biggest stories of the week.

By the numbers 14 The number of days that the Education Department gave colleges to come into compliance with guidance released Feb. 14 barring them from considering race in their programs and policies. However, the agency released a Q&A document Saturday that appeared to walk back some of the most contested aspects of the guidance. 5,057 The number of students enrolled at the University of Findlay in fall 2023. The Christian institution in Ohio called off plans this week to merge with nearby Bluffton University, citing the time and expenses that would be required to combine the two institutions. $5 billion+ The value of federal grants at Columbia University that are under review by the Trump administration’s Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism. The group is probing the Ivy League’s grants and contracts over allegations that it hasn’t done enough to protect Jewish students from harassment. $800 million+ The value of the grant portfolio at Johns Hopkins University affected by an “unexpected stoppage” of funds from the U.S. Agency for International Development, the institution announced this week . The research university is bracing for cuts amid funding uncertainty caused by the Trump administration. 100% The amount of state funding an Arizona bill threatens to pull from the state’s public colleges if they offer classroom instruction related to diversity, equity and inclusion. The bill has been gaining traction in the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature.