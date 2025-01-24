 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

Trump’s Education Department nixes DEI initiatives and guidance

The agency also said it has canceled contracts and placed employees tasked with leading diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives on paid leave.

Published Jan. 24, 2025
Natalie Schwartz's headshot
Senior Editor
A wide shot of the Education Department building with a sign that reads Lyndon Baines Johnson Department of Education building.
The U.S. Department of Education's building in Washington, D.C. The agency said it has begun eliminating its diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. The image by U.S. Department of State (IIP Bureau) is licensed under CC BY 2.0
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

The U.S. Department of Education announced Thursday that it is eliminating its diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, a move tied to President Donald Trump’s directives to purge DEI from the federal government. 

The agency said it has “removed or archived” hundreds of outward-facing documentsincluding guidance, reports and training materialsthat mention DEI. That includes links to resources encouraging educators to incorporate DEI in their classrooms, a department spokesperson said. 

The department also put agency employees tasked with leading DEI initiatives on paid leave.  A spokesperson declined to comment Friday on how many staff members were placed on leave, citing privacy concerns. 

The move comes after Trump signed several executive orders on the first day of his presidency designed to dismantle the Biden administration’s DEI efforts. That includes an order directing all federal agencies to end their DEI programs and positions “under whatever name they appear.”

Additionally, the Education Department dissolved its Diversity & Inclusion Council. The agency has also canceled DEI training and service contracts for staff, totaling more than $2.6 million. 

Department officials said they will continue reviewing the agency’s programs to identify other initiatives and groups “that may be advancing a divisive DEI agenda, including programs using coded or imprecise language to disguise their activity.”

Filed Under: Policy & Legal

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Gale Unveils Groundbreaking New Digital Archive on Global Impact of The American Civil War
From Gale, part of Cengage Group
January 14, 2025
In a Tightening Job Market, Communication Skills Are Key and Now There Is An App For That
From CDC Phone App LLC
January 21, 2025

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Editors' picks
Latest in Policy & Legal
Industry Dive is an Informa TechTarget business.
© 2025 TechTarget, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell
This website is owned and operated by Informa TechTarget, part of a global network that informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers. All copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. TechTarget, Inc.'s registered office is 275 Grove St. Newton, MA 02466.