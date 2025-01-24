Trump’s Education Department nixes DEI initiatives and guidance

Listen to the article 2 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

The U.S. Department of Education announced Thursday that it is eliminating its diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, a move tied to President Donald Trump’s directives to purge DEI from the federal government.

The agency said it has “removed or archived” hundreds of outward-facing documents — including guidance, reports and training materials — that mention DEI. That includes links to resources encouraging educators to incorporate DEI in their classrooms, a department spokesperson said.

The department also put agency employees tasked with leading DEI initiatives on paid leave. A spokesperson declined to comment Friday on how many staff members were placed on leave, citing privacy concerns.

The move comes after Trump signed several executive orders on the first day of his presidency designed to dismantle the Biden administration’s DEI efforts. That includes an order directing all federal agencies to end their DEI programs and positions “under whatever name they appear.”

Additionally, the Education Department dissolved its Diversity & Inclusion Council. The agency has also canceled DEI training and service contracts for staff, totaling more than $2.6 million.

Department officials said they will continue reviewing the agency’s programs to identify other initiatives and groups “that may be advancing a divisive DEI agenda, including programs using coded or imprecise language to disguise their activity.”