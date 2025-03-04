 Skip to main content
close search
site logo
Dive Brief

Education Department sued over cuts to teacher training grants

Three teacher preparation groups allege that the agency’s recent termination of three federal grant programs approved by Congress is unlawful.

Published March 4, 2025
Anna Merod's headshot
Reporter
litigation funding
The American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education, National Center for Teacher Residencies and Maryland Association of Colleges for Teacher Education are suing the U.S. Department of Education for its recent cuts to teacher training grants. Alfexe via Getty Images

First published on

K-12 Dive
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Dive Brief:

  • Three teacher preparation groups on Monday filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn the Trump administration's cuts to teacher training grant programs, arguing that the U.S. Department of Education “failed to follow statute and Federal regulations in terminating the grants.” 
  • In the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland, the American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education, National Center for Teacher Residencies and Maryland Association of Colleges for Teacher Education are seeking reinstatement of the teacher training grant awards. 
  • The more than 100 educator prep grants terminated are funded under three congressionally appropriated programs: the Supporting Effective Educator Development Grant Program, the Teacher Quality Partnership Program and the Teacher and School Leader Incentive Program.  

Dive Insight:

The lawsuit joins a growing list of legal challenges to a slew of Trump administration K-12 directives, which range from a ban on transgender girls participating in sports aligned with their gender identity to the Education Department’s recent anti-DEI guidance for schools

Days before filing the lawsuit, AACTE and NCTR signed a letter with more than 100 other organizations calling for Congress to order then-Acting Education Secretary Denise Carter to reinstate the canceled grants. The cuts to the grant programs followed an Education Department announcement on Feb. 17 that the agency had slashed $600 million in federal funding for “divisive” teacher training grants. 

The groups’ letter to Congress noted that some states’ educator pipeline programs are already feeling the brunt of the teacher training grant cuts. 

The lawsuit states that due to “the Department’s improper early terminations, the Grant Recipients have been and will continue to be deprived of essential funding required to continue their teacher preparation programs and the continuation of the Department’s unlawful terminations will irreparably harm Plaintiffs and their members.”

According to the lawsuit, NCTR will lose nearly $1.2 million due to the department’s cut to its SEED grant — impacting 128 teacher residents enrolled in 13 of NCTR’s programs, some of which will be forced to close. The department’s move also stifles NCTR’s ability to enroll an additional 190 teacher residents starting this summer, the lawsuit said. 

“Our SEED-funded programs and those of our members cannot continue to support teachers in 15 states without these critical funds," Kathlene Campbell, CEO of NCTR, said in a statement "The unlawful immediate termination of our grants will be felt nationwide in fewer highly prepared teachers for our schools and for our students."

A preliminary injunction issued on Feb. 21 over Trump’s executive order on “Ending Radical and Wasteful Government DEI Programs and Preferencing” prohibits the Education Department from terminating grants, the lawsuit said. The department’s announcement to cut the teacher training grants cited that same executive order, according to the plaintiffs.

Filed Under: Policy & Legal

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Joyce University’s Mykel Winter Named to Utah Business’ 2025 Forty Under 40 List of Honorees
From Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences
February 28, 2025
EducationDynamics Unveils 2025 Modern Learner Report at InsightsEDU Conference
From EducationDynamics
February 19, 2025
David Nelson Joins Terra Dotta to Spearhead Continued Study Abroad Innovation
From Terra Dotta
March 03, 2025
Pathify Nabs $25 Million to Support Continued Growth and Innovation
From Pathify
February 13, 2025
Editors' picks
Latest in Policy & Legal
Industry Dive is an Informa TechTarget business.
© 2025 TechTarget, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell
This website is owned and operated by Informa TechTarget, part of a global network that informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers. All copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. TechTarget, Inc.'s registered office is 275 Grove St. Newton, MA 02466.