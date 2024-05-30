 Skip to main content
close search
site logo
Dive Brief

Fayetteville State audit finds $700K in unauthorized charges

Employees directed funds to businesses owned by university staff, as well as first class flights and Amazon purchases, North Carolina’s state auditor said.

Published May 30, 2024
Laura Spitalniak's headshot
Staff Reporter
A bird's eye view of three massive letter sculptures reading F-S-U
Three employees at Fayetteville State University misused institutional credit cards for almost two years, North Carolina's state auditor said. Retrieved from Fayetteville State University Twitter on May 30, 2024
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Dive Brief:

  • Three employees at Fayetteville State University regularly misused institutional funds, racking up almost $700,000 in unauthorized charges, according to a new report from the North Carolina Office of the State Auditor.
  • Over the course of 20 months, staff members in the public institution's communications office used university credit cards on illegitimate purchases ranging from first class flights to Amazon orders to consultant fees.
  • The state auditor referred the case to the State Bureau of Investigation, which will determine if the employees will face criminal charges, the auditor's office said Tuesday.

Dive Insight:

The trio of Fayetteville State employees spent $692,239 on unapproved purchases from January 2022 to August 2023, the audit found. A majority of that sum went to purchases that would never be approved under the university's policies. The rest of the charges lacked sufficient documentation, such as receipts or purchase orders.

Of the nearly $700,000, the staff members spent almost $166,000 at businesses owned by university employees without disclosing the potential conflict in interest.

Fayetteville State — a historically Black institution within the University of North Carolina System — cooperated fully with the investigation, according to Jessica Holmes, North Carolina's auditor. She said university leaders are also working with the state to strengthen their internal oversight policies.

The audit recommended that Fayetteville State create automated reminders about updating financial disclosure forms to be sent to employees at least quarterly. It also advised Fayetteville State to analyze the unauthorized charges and determine if it will seek reimbursement from each cardholder.

On May 14, Fayetteville State Chancellor Darrell Allison told auditors that two employees named in the report are no longer employed by the university. He went on to say that the communications office will be restructured so only one person is issued an institutional credit card for office purchases. That process was expected to be finished by the end of May.

Among other security enhancements, Fayetteville State established bank-enforced credit card controls and spending limits in line with its purchasing policy. The institution also set the goal of having an adequately staffed purchasing department by the beginning of August.

"We have a high degree of confidence that implementing these corrective actions coupled with stringent and on-going monitoring will sufficiently address the recommendations provided," Allison wrote in a letter to the state auditor.

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Joyce University Announces New Leadership in Nursing and Health Sciences
From Joyce University
May 30, 2024
Educators Will Connect in New ACUE Commons to Ensure Great Teaching is at the Center of Every …
From ACUE
May 31, 2024
Campus Kaizen Announces Bill Gunger as Chief Operating Officer
From Campus Kaizen, LLC
May 20, 2024
University of Missouri System Selects Terra Dotta for Global Engagement Management
From Terra Dotta
May 13, 2024
Editors' picks
Latest in Policy & Legal
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2024 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell