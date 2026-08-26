Labor Department issues rules axing affirmative action requirements for contractors

The U.S. Department of Labor issued three final rules on Friday outlining the elimination of affirmative action requirements for federal contractors and related diversity, equity and inclusion requirements in line with President Donald Trump’s 2025 executive order.

The U.S. Department of Labor issued three final rules on Friday outlining the elimination of affirmative action requirements for federal contractors and related diversity, equity and inclusion requirements in line with President Donald Trump’s 2025 executive order.

The U.S. Department of Labor issued three final rules on Friday outlining the elimination of affirmative action requirements for federal contractors and related diversity, equity and inclusion requirements in line with President Donald Trump’s 2025 executive order.

The U.S. Department of Labor issued three final rules on Friday outlining the elimination of affirmative action requirements for federal contractors and related diversity, equity and inclusion requirements in line with President Donald Trump’s 2025 executive order.

The U.S. Department of Labor issued three final rules on Friday outlining the elimination of affirmative action requirements for federal contractors and related diversity, equity and inclusion requirements in line with President Donald Trump’s 2025 executive order.

The U.S. Department of Labor issued three final rules on Friday outlining the elimination of affirmative action requirements for federal contractors and related diversity, equity and inclusion requirements in line with President Donald Trump’s 2025 executive order.

final rules target regulations of Section 503 of the 1973 Rehabilitation Act and the 1974 Vietnam Era Veterans’ Readjustment Assistance Act, respectively.

final rules target regulations of Section 503 of the 1973 Rehabilitation Act and the 1974 Vietnam Era Veterans’ Readjustment Assistance Act, respectively.

final rules target regulations of Section 503 of the 1973 Rehabilitation Act and the 1974 Vietnam Era Veterans’ Readjustment Assistance Act, respectively.

final rules target regulations of Section 503 of the 1973 Rehabilitation Act and the 1974 Vietnam Era Veterans’ Readjustment Assistance Act, respectively.

final rules target regulations of Section 503 of the 1973 Rehabilitation Act and the 1974 Vietnam Era Veterans’ Readjustment Assistance Act, respectively.

final rules target regulations of Section 503 of the 1973 Rehabilitation Act and the 1974 Vietnam Era Veterans’ Readjustment Assistance Act, respectively.

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The first of the rules

The first of the rules

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The first of the rules

The first of the rules

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Notably, the second of the three rules eliminates the

7% utilization goal