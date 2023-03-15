 Skip to main content
site logo
Dive Brief

Just over 1 in 10 faculty say their college has set classroom ChatGPT guidance, survey finds

Published March 15, 2023
Laura Spitalniak's headshot
Associate Editor
The welcome screen for the OpenAI "ChatGPT" app is displayed on a laptop screen on February 03, 2023 in London, England.
Leon Neal via Getty Images
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Dive Brief:

  • Only about 14% of faculty members say their colleges’ administration has set guidelines for how professors and students should use ChatGPT in the classroom, according to a new survey published by analysis firm Primary Research Group.
  • Faculty teaching at private colleges report being more satisfied with their institution's handling of ChatGPT's challenges than those at public institutions, researchers found.
  • Community college faculty were more likely to say that students’ unattributed use of ChatGPT was a major problem compared to their counterparts at other institutions, the survey said.

Dive Insight:

ChatGPT — an artificial intelligence chatbot that can produce pieces of writing ranging in complexity from social media posts to essays — has swelled in popularity since it launched in November. Its rise has brought questions about academic integrity in higher education.

Critics of ChatGPT seem divided between banning its use and updating anti-plagiarism technology, and grappling with the knowledge that rules may not do much to prevent its illicit use. The chatbot and similar AI software are rapidly evolving and getting better, seemingly outpacing colleges' ability to regulate their use in classrooms.

The new survey is composed of responses from 954 faculty members from nearly 500 randomly chosen U.S. colleges.

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
The Hip Hop Architecture Camp and Bergmeyer Announce 2023 Scholarship + Internship Program
From Bergmeyer
March 01, 2023
TimelyMD Tops HealthCare Employer Rankings on Forbes List
From TimelyMD
March 08, 2023
EdTech Company Expands Learning Community Offerings to Boost Retention from Admission to Gradu…
From Yellowdig
March 01, 2023
Acclaimed women’s organizations and scholars offer curated  lists of best resources to honor W…
From WorldCat.org
March 08, 2023
Editors' picks
Latest in Policy & Legal
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2023 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell