Just over 1 in 10 faculty say their college has set classroom ChatGPT guidance, survey finds

Dive Brief:
- Only about 14% of faculty members say their colleges’ administration has set guidelines for how professors and students should use ChatGPT in the classroom, according to a new survey published by analysis firm Primary Research Group.
- Faculty teaching at private colleges report being more satisfied with their institution's handling of ChatGPT's challenges than those at public institutions, researchers found.
- Community college faculty were more likely to say that students’ unattributed use of ChatGPT was a major problem compared to their counterparts at other institutions, the survey said.
Dive Insight:
ChatGPT — an artificial intelligence chatbot that can produce pieces of writing ranging in complexity from social media posts to essays — has swelled in popularity since it launched in November. Its rise has brought questions about academic integrity in higher education.
Critics of ChatGPT seem divided between banning its use and updating anti-plagiarism technology, and grappling with the knowledge that rules may not do much to prevent its illicit use. The chatbot and similar AI software are rapidly evolving and getting better, seemingly outpacing colleges' ability to regulate their use in classrooms.
The new survey is composed of responses from 954 faculty members from nearly 500 randomly chosen U.S. colleges.