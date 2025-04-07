 Skip to main content
close search
site logo
Dive Brief

Florida House proposal could cut college grants for 22,000 students

Under the chamber’s proposed FY26 budget, 15 private colleges would lose eligibility for a popular grant program, one association said.

Published April 7, 2025
Laura Spitalniak's headshot
Editor
The Florida state capitol building, a white building with Roman columns.
The Florida state capitol building in Tallahassee, Fla. DenisTangneyJr via Getty Images
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Dive Brief:

  • A proposal from Florida House lawmakers would impose institutional performance metrics on a popular college grant program, a move higher ed leaders say will cut off funds to almost 22,000 students by rendering 15 colleges ineligible.
  • In fiscal 2024-25, the Effective Access to Student Education program provided Florida residents with up to $3,500 annually to attend one of the state's private, nonprofit colleges as a full-time undergraduate.
  • Under the House's proposed fiscal 2026 budget, participating colleges would need to meet a number of new criteria, such as a minimum 54% graduation rate, a 67% retention rate and certain affordability benchmarks.

Dive Insight:

The University of Miami and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University are among the colleges that could no longer accept EASE funds if the House's budget were to be passed as written. The proposed restrictions would also exclude all three of Florida's private historically Black colleges, according to the Independent Colleges and Universities of Florida.

The association said restrictions to the EASE program would disproportionately hurt non-traditional and low-income students at the affected colleges, and it is urging Florida residents to sign a letter to lawmakers opposing the proposal.

"If thousands of students, many of whom are non-traditional and/or come from low-income families, lose access to EASE, they may be forced to drop out of their institution or leave the state," the letter says. "They may miss out on their opportunity to become an educator, engineer, or nurse in Florida — degrees needed for Florida's workforce and to strengthen Florida's economy."

The budget proposed by the state Senate does not include new restrictions to the EASE program.

The chamber's dueling proposals stand about $4.4 billion apart so neither is likely to pass as written. However, both allocated the same amount for EASEroughly $136 million for 37,910 students. To end the legislative session on time, Florida lawmakers must agree on a budget proposal by April 29.

Filed Under: Policy & Legal

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
BetterHelp Teams Up with College Basketball Stars to Combat Online Harassment of Student-Athle…
From BetterHelp
March 26, 2025
Wake Forest Launches New JD/Master of Health Administration Joint Degree Program
From Wake Forest University School of Law
March 24, 2025
Austin College Becomes First College in Texas to Join the 1 Million Tonne Campaign
From Tradewater
March 27, 2025
JP Conte Shares How Mentorship Can Close the Information Gap
From Lupine Crest Capital
April 01, 2025
Editors' picks
Latest in Policy & Legal
Industry Dive is an Informa TechTarget business.
© 2025 TechTarget, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell
This website is owned and operated by Informa TechTarget, part of a global network that informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers. All copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. TechTarget, Inc.'s registered office is 275 Grove St. Newton, MA 02466.