 Skip to main content
Explore our brands An Informa TechTarget Publication
close search
site logo
Dive Brief

ABA settles claim alleging diversity scholarship fund harmed White students

The American Bar Association said the agreement preserves its “unwavering commitment to fostering an inclusive and trusted justice system.”

Published April 30, 2026
Ryan Golden's headshot
Senior Reporter
A stack of programs for the ABA's conference sits on a table.
Programs for the American Bar Association’s annual labor and employment law conference sit on a table Nov. 13, 2025, in Denver, Colo. The ABA agreed to settle a discrimination lawsuit brought by the nonprofit American Alliance for Equal Rights. Kate Tornone/Higher Ed Dive

First published on

HR Dive
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Dive Brief:

  • The American Bar Association agreed to settle a lawsuit brought by the nonprofit American Alliance for Equal Rights alleging that an ABA legal scholarship fund discriminated on the basis of race and ethnicity in violation of the 1866 Civil Rights Act, the two organizations announced Monday.
  • According to AAER’s April 2025 complaint, the fund unlawfully limited participation to members of underrepresented racial and ethnic minority groups and excluded White law students. This violated the Act’s protections guaranteeing equal rights of all persons to make and enforce contracts without respect to race, AAER claimed.
  • In a press release, the ABA said that, in accordance with a resolution adopted last year by its board of governors, it expanded eligibility for all relevant programs “to all participants who share the ABA’s values, regardless of how participants identify themselves.” Edward Blum, president of AAER, said in a press release that the result of the case “speaks for itself.”

Dive Insight:

The pair of statements released by the ABA and AAER following publication of the joint stipulation of dismissal provided a glimpse into the ongoing societal dispute over institutional diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

From the ABA’s perspective, the agreement represented the organization’s “unwavering commitment to fostering an inclusive and trusted justice system,” it said. Michelle Behnke, the ABA’s president, said in the release that the organization remained committed to creating opportunities for all legal professionals to succeed.

“Diversity and excellence are not mutually exclusive,” Behnke said. “Indeed, diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives enhance merit within the legal profession.”

Conversely, Blum said in AAER’s statement that the ABA “fiercely resisted” its lawsuit, with AAER adding that the Bar Association had effectively dismantled its allegedly discriminatory eligibility policy before replacing it with a race-neutral framework.

“Organizations, corporations, and schools across the country are recognizing that dividing people by race — whether labeled as ‘diversity’ or otherwise — is inconsistent with our civil rights laws,” Blum said. “We expect this decision to encourage further reforms.”

AAER’s perspective has been echoed by President Donald Trump, whose administration has made opposition to DEI programs an operating principle of federal civil rights regulation. In a January 2025 executive order, Trump framed DEI programs’ aims as incompatible with concepts such as “merit, aptitude, hard work and determination” specifically in the context of hiring.

Democratic state officials, among others, have pushed back against this criticism. In one lawsuit against the administration, Democratic state attorneys general alleged that the order in question incorrectly conflated efforts to promote equal opportunity with unlawful preferences.

The ABA has faced other legal pushback against its DEI programs. For instance, a coalition of conservative groups filed a charge with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission last year alleging that the ABA’s diversity clerkship programs violated Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act by disqualifying law students based on protected characteristics.

At one of the ABA’s own 2025 employment law events, attorneys cautioned attendees against the use of exclusionary criteria in order to select participants for mentorship, networking, training or similar employment opportunities. The attorneys said employers also may need to reconsider the framing of DEI programs and avoid the use of numerical goals and diverse candidate slate policies within such programs.

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Transform Student Engagement From First Interest to Lifelong Growth With Pathways by Advisor.A…
From Advisor.AI
April 30, 2026
Advisor.AI logo
Primacy’s Cornell Human Ecology Website Wins 2026 Webby People’s Voice Award
From Primacy
April 22, 2026
Primacy logo
Carnegie research: Students more concerned with higher ed’s feasibility
From Carnegie
April 16, 2026
Carnegie logo
Heterodox Academy Report Shows Sharp Decline in DEI Statement Requirements Across Faculty Hiri…
From Heterodox Academy
April 21, 2026
Heterodox Academy logo
Editors' picks
Latest in Policy & Legal
This website is owned and operated by Informa TechTarget, a global network that informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers.

© 2025 TechTarget, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. An Informa PLC company.
Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy | Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell