Former professor sues University of California system over diversity statements in hiring

A former University of Toronto psychology professor sued the University of California system Thursday over its use of diversity statements in its hiring process.

A former University of Toronto psychology professor sued the University of California system Thursday over its use of diversity statements in its hiring process.

A former University of Toronto psychology professor sued the University of California system Thursday over its use of diversity statements in its hiring process.

A former University of Toronto psychology professor sued the University of California system Thursday over its use of diversity statements in its hiring process.

A former University of Toronto psychology professor sued the University of California system Thursday over its use of diversity statements in its hiring process.

A former University of Toronto psychology professor sued the University of California system Thursday over its use of diversity statements in its hiring process.

These statements typically detail job applicants’ commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, and how they have furthered these ideals in their careers. But the ex-professor, J.D. Haltigan,

in court documents

alleged they are “loyalty oaths,” likening them to the

ones that proliferated