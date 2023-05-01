Idaho board bans diversity statements in 4-year public college hiring

The Idaho State Board of Education last week banned four-year public colleges from using diversity statements in their hiring processes.

These statements typically outline job candidates’ commitments to diversity, equity, inclusion, or DEI, efforts. The education board — which oversees Boise State University, the University of Idaho, Idaho State University and Lewis-Clark State College — unanimously voted to do away with them.

