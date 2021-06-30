x
site logo
Brief

Georgia's college system still hasn't named a permanent chancellor. What's next?

Published June 30, 2021
Jeremy Bauer-Wolf's headshot
Reporter
Alex Wroblewski via Getty Images

Dive Brief:

  • The University System of Georgia has failed to name a permanent replacement for its current chancellor, Steve Wrigley, who retires Thursday. 

  • The system's governing board last week appointed Teresa MacCartney, the executive vice chancellor of administration, as interim chancellor for an unspecified period.

  • The hunt for Wrigley's successor has been complicated by political pressures among the board members. They reportedly have been divided on whether to hire Sonny Perdue, a former Republican state governor and Trump administration official. 

Dive Insight:

USG is one of the most prominent public higher education networks in the U.S., and it has been closely watched for its consolidation efforts and student success initiatives. It enrolls around 341,000 students.

Wrigley announced his retirement in January after serving in the chancellor role since 2017. Despite the system's prestige, its regent board has run into trouble naming his replacement. 

Some board members favored Perdue, who was the Agriculture Secretary under the Trump administration. Other members of the panel dissented over the pick, and the board paused the search in late April. 

The system's accreditor also warned officials in April that a politicized search could put it out of compliance with the agency's standards. The initial search firm that USG tapped departed suddenly in May. Board members voted to hire another agency later that month. 

A contingent of students and faculty members has also resisted Perdue's appointment, taking issue with lack of higher ed experience. 

Perdue confirmed his interest in the job in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution published in early June, arguing that he could stabilize and inject conservative values into the system.

It's unclear what the regents' next steps are. A system spokesperson did not respond to an emailed request for comment Tuesday on how many candidates the board is currently considering or how long MacCartney would be in the post. 

MacCartney, in her former role, oversaw daily management of system departments including cybersecurity, leadership and institutional development. She will be paid $438,000 as acting chancellor, according to the Journal-Constitution.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Leadership Higher Ed

Editors' picks

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Adeline Kon/Higher Ed Dive
    Deep Dive

    How the national test-optional experiment played out at US colleges

    The pandemic accelerated the trend, upending conventions of postsecondary admissions going forward.

    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Updated: June 9, 2021
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Adeline Kon/Higher Ed Dive
    Deep Dive

    The pandemic slowed tuition growth at some colleges. Will it last?

    Sticker prices at several dozen of the country's priciest colleges stalled during the pandemic, our analysis found. But several are raising rates again.

    By Natalie Schwartz • May 25, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    Wiley Named Best Career Readiness Solution by SIIA CODiE Awards
    Press Release from
    Wiley
    Gale Unveils New Archive on Far-Right Groups in America
    Press Release from
    Gale, a Cengage company
    JFF Horizons Brings Together Biden Cabinet Officials and Education and Workforce Leaders to ...
    Press Release from JFF
    Survey Examining Health Insurance Trends for College and University Students Launches
    Press Release from Risk Strategies Student Health Practice
    View all | Post a press release
    Editors' picks
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Adeline Kon/Higher Ed Dive
    Deep Dive

    How the national test-optional experiment played out at US colleges

    The pandemic accelerated the trend, upending conventions of postsecondary admissions going forward.

    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Updated: June 9, 2021
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Adeline Kon/Higher Ed Dive
    Deep Dive

    The pandemic slowed tuition growth at some colleges. Will it last?

    Sticker prices at several dozen of the country's priciest colleges stalled during the pandemic, our analysis found. But several are raising rates again.

    By Natalie Schwartz • May 25, 2021
    • Latest in Leadership
  • Georgia's college system still hasn't named a permanent chancellor. What's next?
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • June 30, 2021
    • Q&A
  • What's in a university chief experience officer?
    By Hallie Busta • June 25, 2021
  • Mills College explores merging into Northeastern University to avert closure
    By Natalie Schwartz • June 18, 2021
  • Feedback on PASSHE mergers highlights extent of opposition
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • June 10, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.