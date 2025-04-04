Harvard University faces funding ultimatum from Trump administration

Listen to the article 5 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

Dive Brief:

Harvard University on Thursday received a list of wide-ranging demands from the Trump administration tying the Ivy League institution's federal funding to its complete compliance.

Among the requirements are that Harvard review and change programs and departments that the Trump administration described as "biased" and that "fuel antisemitism," according to a copy of the letter obtained by Higher Ed Dive. It also calls for the university to make "meaningful governance reforms" that will selectively empower employees "committed to implementing the changes" demanded in the letter.

The demands came the same week the Trump administration put $9 billion of Harvard's federal grants and contracts under review. The government alleged the probe stemmed from reports that the university failed to protect Jewish students from antisemitism.

Dive Insight:

The three federal agencies behind the letter — the U.S. Department of Education, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and U.S. General Services Administration — said the list of nine demands represent "broad, non-exhaustive areas of reform" that Harvard must enact "to remain a responsible recipient of federal taxpayer dollars."

Their letter called on Harvard to eliminate all diversity, equity and inclusion efforts and prove it does not offer preferential treatment based on race, color or national origin in admissions or hiring "through structural and personnel action." It also called for increased scrutiny of student groups and a comprehensive mask ban, with exemptions for religious and medical reasons.

But the agencies, operating as members of President Donald Trump’s Joint Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism, offered few details on how Harvard could meet the demands.

For example, the letter did not outline which programs or departments it considered biased, nor did it say whether Harvard or the task force would determine which ones needed reform. It also didn’t describe how Harvard officials could determine why someone is wearing a mask.

The Education Department declined to answer questions on Friday. HHS and GSA did not respond to requests for comment.

Thursday's letter marked the first time Harvard officials saw the demands, according to a university spokesperson, who did not respond to further questions. The letter did not set a hard deadline for the ultimatums, instead calling for Harvard's "immediate cooperation."

Before the Trump administration issued its demands, Harvard President Alan Garber acknowledged antisemitism exists on campus and said he had experienced it directly "even while serving as president."

"We will engage with members of the federal government’s task force to combat antisemitism to ensure that they have a full account of the work we have done and the actions we will take going forward to combat antisemitism," he wrote in a Monday message to campus. "We resolve to take the measures that will move Harvard and its vital mission forward while protecting our community and its academic freedom."

Many members of the Harvard community, however, had a stronger response.

As of Friday afternoon, over 800 Harvard faculty members had signed a letter dated March 24 calling on the university’s governing boards to publicly condemn attacks on universities and "legally contest and refuse to comply with unlawful demands that threaten academic freedom and university self-governance." More than 400 alumni of the university have so far signed their own version of the same letter.

The demands made of Harvard echo the situation faced by one its Ivy League peers, Columbia University, last month.

The federal task force is threatening billions in federal funds and grants at Columbia, and it has canceled $400 million worth thus far. When the Trump administration sent Columbia a then-unprecedented list of demands, the university quickly capitulated — to the consternation of faculty and academic freedom advocates alike.

The Trump administration lauded Columbia's compliance as a "positive first step" for maintaining federal funding but has not publicly announced that it has restored the $400 million in canceled grants and contracts.

"Columbia’s compliance with the Task Force’s preconditions is only the first step in rehabilitating its relationship with the government, and more importantly, its students and faculty," the task force said in a statement at the time.

Shortly after, the university's interim president resigned after less than eight months on the job.