 Skip to main content
site logo

Here are the colleges receiving the last $198 million in coronavirus emergency relief

This searchable chart shows institution names and the funding amounts they will receive.

Published July 19, 2022
Rick Seltzer's headshot
Senior Editor
Dollar bills and finance and banking on digital stock market financial exchange
SARINYAPINNGAM via Getty Images
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Last week, the U.S. Department of Education said it was sending the final $198 million of coronavirus emergency relief funding to over 200 colleges. But a list of those colleges wasn’t immediately available.

Officials have now provided that list, which we’ve made searchable below. It’s a small sliver of the $76 billion allocated through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, or HEERF, but it’s still useful to see where this particular portion of money is going. The Ed Department has said it’s largely earmarked for institutions that have unmet needs, like community colleges, rural institutions, and colleges that have lost enrollment during the pandemic.

Some institutions appear more than once on the list. That’s because they could apply for and receive funds for multiple uses, according to an Ed Department spokesperson.

The funding is generally broken down into money that must be spent on students or that can be spent on other institutional priorities. But some colleges receiving the funding didn’t get money for one of those categories this round. They won’t have entries listed in the corresponding column below.

Breakdown of $198 million in new HEERF funding, by college

Recommended Reading

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Industry Dive to be acquired by Informa PLC
From Industry Dive
July 19, 2022
Survey: Higher Education Institutions Expand ID Management Technology Uses To Simplify Operati…
From TouchNet
July 11, 2022
SkillSurvey Debuts New Demographics Insights, Empowering Diversity and Inclusion Initiatives
From SkillSurvey
July 13, 2022
New Lectern Design Promises to Future-Proof Your Classrooms
From Computer Comforts, Inc.
July 14, 2022
Editors' picks
Latest in Policy & Legal
© 2022 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell