x
site logo
Brief

Higher ed lobby wary of new federal proposals for stricter foreign gift reporting

Published May 18, 2021
By
Reporter
Brian Tucker/Higher Ed Dive

Dive Brief:

  • The American Council on Education told Senate leaders this week it has concerns about recent federal proposals that would create stricter requirements for colleges' reporting of foreign gifts and contracts.

  • Among the measures ACE is objecting to is one that would amend the Higher Education Act. Institutions would need to disclose any foreign donation or contract of $50,000 or more in a year, down from a threshold of $250,000. 

  • Higher ed groups sought clarity from Trump's Education Department over foreign dollars reporting requirements, which the administration tightened.

Dive Insight:

The Trump administration accused colleges of largely abandoning their legal duty to report large foreign gifts and contracts to the federal government. It opened investigations into 19 high-profile institutions' foreign financial ties — only a few of which have since been closed — and it issued a stringent new reporting checklist. The department also said it could revoke federal financial aid for colleges that did not comply with the law.

Although a new administration has taken over, bipartisan concerns about foreign influence on colleges, particularly from China, has continued.

Provisions to strengthen colleges' reporting mandates are incorporated in legislation, the Endless Frontier Act, being fast-tracked in the Senate. While ACE supports parts of the bill that mean to invest more in science and technology research, it is “deeply concerned" about others, its president, Ted Mitchell, wrote in a letter to Senate leaders this week.

Lowering the reporting threshold to $50,000 would “vastly" increase the number of donations and contracts that colleges would need to report, Mitchell wrote, “needlessly" involving community colleges and small private schools, “even though the risks posed by such small gifts or contracts are minimal."

Institutions with more than $5 million in research and development expenditures in any of the last five years would also need to track contracts and gifts of any dollar amount that a foreign source gave to their researchers.

Colleges would need to maintain a searchable database of these financial transactions, and have a plan in place to combat a foreign entity attempting to gather information “through espionage." 

ACE wrote that this provision would invite the “collection of an ocean of data, much of it trivial and inconsequential."

Federal prosecutors have gone after scholars who did not disclose their links to foreign nations. Three researchers and a graduate student last year were charged with visa fraud, having been accused of lying about their affiliation with the Chinese military. ACE supports using such legal avenues to address foreign influence on researchers, Sarah Spreitzer, its director of government and public affairs, said in an interview.

“But it's unclear how it would be helpful to track a faculty member having lunch with a visiting scholar," Spreitzer said as an example of an expense colleges may be required to keep tabs on under the new legislative proposal.

ACE also opposes another recent proposal to expand the powers of an interagency group that monitors foreign transactions involving U.S. businesses to review some of colleges' international gifts and contracts.

Spreitzer said ACE is optimistic Congress will make changes to the latest draft Senate legislation. The organization is also talking with the department about foreign gift reporting requirements, she said.

The Association of American Universities was similarly skeptical of the legislation. Its president, Barbara Snyder, said in a statement that while AAU supports the bill's “core goals," it fears the proposal “may become overloaded with extraneous and complicated provisions that will undermine its primary goals" and AAU's and other groups' support for it.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Policy & Legal Higher Ed

Editors' picks

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Permission granted by Southern Utah University

    How one Utah university is offering an online bachelor's degree for $9,000

    The college is calling on other institutions to offer similarly low-priced programs, but experts question if its methods for cost-cutting will scale.

    By Natalie Schwartz • May 04, 2021
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Wormwood, Matilda. Retrieved from Pexels.
    Deep Dive

    What other states can learn from Michigan about serving adult students

    Lawmakers and colleges there have been instituting policies that remove financial barriers for this often-overlooked population.

    By Natalie Schwartz • April 16, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    StFX Selects FAST Reporting Software
    Press Release from
    Millennium Computer Systems, Ltd.
    Terra State Community College Selects Rah Rah for Mobile-First Campus Community Engagement S...
    Press Release from Rah Rah
    New Website from Learning Ally's College Success Program Helps Students Who are Blind or Low...
    Press Release from
    Learning Ally
    Symplicity Launches a Streamlined, Integrated Approach to Student Success with Symplicity One
    Press Release from
    Symplicity
    View all | Post a press release
    Editors' picks
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Permission granted by Southern Utah University

    How one Utah university is offering an online bachelor's degree for $9,000

    The college is calling on other institutions to offer similarly low-priced programs, but experts question if its methods for cost-cutting will scale.

    By Natalie Schwartz • May 04, 2021
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Wormwood, Matilda. Retrieved from Pexels.
    Deep Dive

    What other states can learn from Michigan about serving adult students

    Lawmakers and colleges there have been instituting policies that remove financial barriers for this often-overlooked population.

    By Natalie Schwartz • April 16, 2021
    • Latest in Policy & Legal
  • Higher ed lobby wary of new federal proposals for stricter foreign gift reporting
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • May 18, 2021
  • California's $49B higher ed budget proposal prioritizes worker training
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • May 17, 2021
  • U of California agrees not to use SAT, ACT in admissions through 2025 to settle lawsuit
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Updated: May 17, 2021
  • Biden's pick of Catherine Lhamon as civil rights head could mean a return to Obama-era policies
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • May 13, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.