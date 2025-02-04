Higher ed sees 4.3% jump in state funding for FY2025

State funding for higher education in fiscal 2025 rose 4.3% year over year before inflation and by roughly a third from five years ago, according to the State Higher Education Executive Officers Association’s annual Grapevine report.

State funding for higher education in fiscal 2025 rose 4.3% year over year before inflation and by roughly a third from five years ago, according to the State Higher Education Executive Officers Association’s annual Grapevine report.

State funding for higher education in fiscal 2025 rose 4.3% year over year before inflation and by roughly a third from five years ago, according to the State Higher Education Executive Officers Association’s annual Grapevine report.

State funding for higher education in fiscal 2025 rose 4.3% year over year before inflation and by roughly a third from five years ago, according to the State Higher Education Executive Officers Association’s annual Grapevine report.

State funding for higher education in fiscal 2025 rose 4.3% year over year before inflation and by roughly a third from five years ago, according to the State Higher Education Executive Officers Association’s annual Grapevine report.

The $129.1 billion in state funding for higher ed marked the fourth year of spending over the $100 billion mark.

The $129.1 billion in state funding for higher ed marked the fourth year of spending over the $100 billion mark.

The $129.1 billion in state funding for higher ed marked the fourth year of spending over the $100 billion mark.

The $129.1 billion in state funding for higher ed marked the fourth year of spending over the $100 billion mark.

The $129.1 billion in state funding for higher ed marked the fourth year of spending over the $100 billion mark.

Excluding federal stimulus money, 41 states increased or held flat their higher ed funding, with seven of them raising it by 10% or more. Nine decreased their spending on the sector overall.