 Skip to main content
close search
site logo
Dive Brief

Half of Hispanic students report difficulty staying in their college program

That’s the highest share of any other racial or ethnic group tracked, according to a recent survey from Gallup and Lumina Foundation.

Published Sept. 28, 2023
Natalie Schwartz's headshot
Editor
This is the silhouette of two college graduates in cap and gown climbing up a set of steps. This shot is backlit with bright morning sunshine in the background.
Aaron Hawkins/iStock via Getty Images
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Dive Brief:

  • Half of Hispanic students enrolled in college reported that it was “difficult” or “very difficult” for them to stay in their program, according to a Wednesday review of recent Gallup and Lumina Foundation polling
  • That’s the highest share of any race or ethnicity tracked, the survey showed —  40%  of both Asian and Black students also said it was difficult for them to stay enrolled, followed by 37% of White students. 
  • The survey found that a higher share of Hispanic students reported difficulty in 2022 compared to the year before, 50% versus 45%. The latest poll was conducted Oct. 26-Nov. 17 last year. 

Dive Insight: 

The survey also found that Hispanic students were the most likely racial or ethnic group to consider leaving college over a six-month period. More than half of Hispanic students, 52%, said they thought about stopping out for at least one term. 

That’s compared to 43% of Black students, 36% of White students and 30% of Asian students. All groups tracked, with the exception of Asian students, were more likely to say they considered stopping out in 2022 versus 2021, a troubling trajectory for colleges hoping to boost their completion rates. 

The survey also looks at factors pressuring students to leave college. Hispanic students, for instance, cited emotional stress, mental health, cost and difficult coursework — reasons commonly cited by other student groups as well. 

However, 47% of Hispanic students said they were parents or caregivers, the highest share of any other racial or ethnic group. 

“These added pressures may at least partly explain why more Hispanic students considered stopping out,” Julie Ray, writer and editor at Gallup, said in a blog post explaining the survey results. 

Of Hispanic students who considered stopping out, 14% mentioned caring for an adult family member or a friend as a reason. That’s compared to 9% of both White and Black students. Similarly, 13% of Hispanic students cited child care responsibilities as the reason they thought about leaving college, compared to 8% of both White and Black students. 

Hispanic students commonly cited several factors as helping them to stay enrolled. Those included financial aid, belief their program had value, enjoyment of their program, increased personal income, schedule flexibility and the desire to finish their program quickly.

Filed Under: Students, Enrollment

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
International education practitioner registration is now open for the 2023 Global Student Succ…
From Rosedale International Education
September 28, 2023
Tutor.com Partners with Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education to Deliver Scalable, On-De…
From Tutor.com
September 26, 2023
Gale Presents: Peterson’s Test and Career Prep Enhances User Experience to Support Diverse Lea…
From Gale, part of Cengage Group
September 21, 2023
Breakout Learning Launches Beta of AI-Moderated and Graded Small-Group Discussion Platform for…
From Breakout Learning
September 18, 2023
Editors' picks
Latest in Students
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2023 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell