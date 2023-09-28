Half of Hispanic students report difficulty staying in their college program

Half of Hispanic students enrolled in college reported that it was “difficult” or “very difficult” for them to stay in their program, according to a Wednesday review of recent

Half of Hispanic students enrolled in college reported that it was “difficult” or “very difficult” for them to stay in their program, according to a Wednesday review of recent

Half of Hispanic students enrolled in college reported that it was “difficult” or “very difficult” for them to stay in their program, according to a Wednesday review of recent

Half of Hispanic students enrolled in college reported that it was “difficult” or “very difficult” for them to stay in their program, according to a Wednesday review of recent

Half of Hispanic students enrolled in college reported that it was “difficult” or “very difficult” for them to stay in their program, according to a Wednesday review of recent

Half of Hispanic students enrolled in college reported that it was “difficult” or “very difficult” for them to stay in their program, according to a Wednesday review of recent