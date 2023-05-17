How publicly traded higher education companies are performing

The U.S. higher education sector includes a handful of publicly traded companies, which are federally required to regularly provide updates about their business and performance. These disclosures offer a look into their strategies and some of the broader trends that are shaping the higher ed market.

Below, we’re tracking some of the most high-profile companies in the sector, from those that operate large for-profit colleges to those that run prominent MOOC platforms.

Information is collected from the companies’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, their press releases and their quarterly calls with analysts to discuss their earnings. We will update this page quarterly as companies release new information.

Have feedback or want to suggest a public company we should be tracking? Contact us here.