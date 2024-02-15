 Skip to main content
How the value of the 20 largest college endowments changed last year

Johns Hopkins University’s endowment clocked a major increase in fiscal year 2023, though several others saw declines in their market value.

Published Feb. 15, 2024 Updated 3 hours ago
Natalie Schwartz's headshot
Senior Editor
A brick building with many smokestacks sits behind green leafy trees.
A view of the campus of Harvard University on July 08, 2020 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The university topped the list of the colleges with the largest endowments in fiscal 2023. Maddie Meyer via Getty Images

College endowment returns averaged 7.7% after fees in fiscal year 2023, according to new data released Thursday from the National Association of College and University Business Officers and the Commonfund, an asset management firm. 

Although investment returns certainly help boost the value of endowments, they don’t reflect the full picture. Their market values also fluctuate due to factors like new gifts and withdrawals to support student financial aid and other institutional priorities. 

Below, we’re rounding up the market value changes of the 20 largest endowments in the nation. The results were a mixed bag, with some college endowments seeing major gains and others losing value.

Changes in top endowment values were mixed in fiscal 2023

Market values of the top 20 largest endowments for higher education institutions

Correction: A previous version of this article misidentified NACUBO's partner on the study, which was Commonfund.

 

