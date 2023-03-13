Income-driven repayment regulatory proposal would cost at least $230B, Congressional Budget Office says

The U.S. Department of Education’s planned regulatory changes to student loan repayment plans that are income based will cost the federal government at least $230 billion over the next decade, the nonpartisan

The U.S. Department of Education’s planned regulatory changes to student loan repayment plans that are income based will cost the federal government at least $230 billion over the next decade, the nonpartisan

The U.S. Department of Education’s planned regulatory changes to student loan repayment plans that are income based will cost the federal government at least $230 billion over the next decade, the nonpartisan

The U.S. Department of Education’s planned regulatory changes to student loan repayment plans that are income based will cost the federal government at least $230 billion over the next decade, the nonpartisan

The U.S. Department of Education’s planned regulatory changes to student loan repayment plans that are income based will cost the federal government at least $230 billion over the next decade, the nonpartisan

The U.S. Department of Education’s planned regulatory changes to student loan repayment plans that are income based will cost the federal government at least $230 billion over the next decade, the nonpartisan

The proposed rule for income-driven repayment, or IDR, would allow borrowers enrolled in these plans

to pay 5% monthly