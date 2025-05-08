 Skip to main content
close search
site logo
Dive Brief

Indiana governor sued by state ACLU over university board control

The lawsuit takes aim at last-minute provisions added to the state’s budget that allow Gov. Mike Braun to appoint all nine Indiana University trustees.

Published May 8, 2025
Laura Spitalniak's headshot
Editor
A White man wearing a blue suit and glasses looks out of frame pensively. He is standing in front of an American flag on a flag pole.
Indiana Gov. Mike Braun, seen above, can now appoint all nine members of Indiana University's board of trustees, following his signature on a contentious new law. Anna Moneymaker / Staff via Getty Images
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Dive Brief:

  • The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana is suing the state's governor, Mike Braun, over a new law giving him full control over the selection of Indiana University’s trustee board.
  • Last month, Republican lawmakers added several last-minute changes to Indiana’s budget bill that expanded the state's control over its public colleges. Braun signed the budget into law Tuesday.
  • One provision empowers the governor to appoint all nine members of Indiana University's board, eliminating the institution's longstanding tradition of alumni trustee elections. That change illegally targets Indiana University and violates the state’s constitution, ACLU of Indiana's lawsuit argues.

Dive Insight:

Indiana University has held alumni trustee elections since 1891, with the process codified into state law. Board members oversee everything from admissions standards to presidential appointments to faculty promotions and tenure. 

Prior to the change in law this month, three trustees on the university’s nine-person were elected by alumni. The governor appointed the rest.

ACLU of Indiana is suing Braun on behalf of a candidate who was vying for a board position this summer, Justin Vasel.

“This challenge addresses a law that strikes at the heart of democratic governance at Indiana’s flagship university,” Vasel said in a statement Wednesday. “This unconstitutional legislation threatens IU’s 134-year-old tradition of alumni representation while an election for those very positions is already underway."

Before the change in law, the university's over 790,000 graduates were eligible to cast a ballot, according to the university's alumni association, making the voter pool larger than the populations of Wyoming, Vermont or Alaska.

Six members of the university's alumni association had announced their candidacy for trustee, and the month-long election was set to begin in June. Had it gone on as scheduled, the winner would have joined the board July 1.

Now, Braun has the power to appoint who he wishes, so long as five trustees are university alumni and five are Indiana residents. The governor also received the power to remove any previously elected members at his discretion. 

Braun defended the change during an April 30 press conference, citing low alumni voter turnout in the trustee elections, according to the Indiana Capital Chronicle.

“It wasn’t representative. It enabled a clique of a few people to actually determine three board members. And I don’t think that is real representation," the governor told reporters.

The university's next trustee meeting is set to take place June 12.

The lawsuit castigated lawmakers for not following the normal legislative process when approving the change, instead relying on last-minute amendments.

"No hearings were held concerning the proposal," it said. "Instead the change was inserted at the eleventh hour deep within a lengthy budget bill that otherwise would have nothing to do with the election of members of the boards of trustees of Indiana’s higher education institutions."

Vasel and the ACLU of Indiana also questioned the constitutionality of the budget's targeting of Indiana University’s board selection.

The process for appointing trustees varies among the state's other public universities. But the alumni of each institution have the ability to vote on or nominate graduates to the board, the lawsuit said. The change Braun signed into law takes that ability away from Indiana University alone.

“Every other four-year public university in the state has a process for allowing alumni to select at least some members of the board of trustees, and there is no justification for denying that ability to the alumni of IU,” Ken Falk, legal director of ACLU of Indiana, said in a Tuesday statement.

Indiana Republicans, who control both chambers of the Legislature and the governor's mansion, have attempted to control other aspects of Indiana University.

Earlier this year, the state comptroller and two lawmakers joined an event where an advocacy group questioned if the university was illegally routing state funds to the Kinsey Institute, a sexuality and gender research center housed on its Bloomington campus.

Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith joined the opposition of the institute and said he and Braun are committed to ensuring Indiana University "is not using taxpayer dollars to fund something that is rooted in this wickedness," according to WFYI.

Beckwith also threatened the university and its editorially independent student newspaper, the Indiana Daily Student, over the publication's coverage of President Donald Trump. 

The lieutenant governor derided a November cover story that showcased quotes critical of the president made by former Trump officials, though Beckwith misattributed the quotes as from the paper's staff. He went on to call the story "WOKE propaganda at its finest."

"This type of elitist leftist propaganda needs to stop or we will be happy to stop it for them," Beckwith said in a social media post.

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Cygnus Marketing Communications Earns SOC2 Type 2 Certification, Affirming Commitment to Data …
From Cygnus Marketing Communications, Inc.
May 01, 2025
Iowa State University Partners with When to Connect Graduates With Affordable Health Insurance
From When
April 22, 2025
Academic & Career Advisors Now Have a Solution That Delivers Tangible Results, at Up to 80% Lo…
From Advisor.AI
April 21, 2025
"Keys to College" Program Aims to Save Students $1 Billion on College Tuition Costs
From Study.com
April 22, 2025
Editors' picks
Latest in Policy & Legal
Industry Dive is an Informa TechTarget business.
© 2025 TechTarget, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell
This website is owned and operated by Informa TechTarget, part of a global network that informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers. All copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. TechTarget, Inc.'s registered office is 275 Grove St. Newton, MA 02466.